Top 9 picks for 2022





Once a ’80s movie, Virtual Reality (VR) was the real deal.

The world of Android VR is only in its infancy, but what is on offer is truly amazing. Some games tell stories while others let you create your own.

Android VR gives you an experience similar to a huge and expensive VR headset. All with the extra convenience we’ve come to expect from our mobile devices.

VR on Android – The Basics

Before downloading your favorite game on this list, there are some Android VR basics we have to cover.

What is required?

Virtual reality is now available on a wide range of Android smartphones. Make sure your device is VR compatible or check VR compatibility.

Second, a VR headset is required. There are inexpensive options like Google’s Cardboard, made exactly what it looks like.

Check out our VR Headset Buying Guide If you are having trouble choosing a headset, where can I download VR games? The majority of Android VR games will be available on the official app stores: • Google Play; • Steam; • Oculus Rift Store; • Viveport.

If you decide to browse or download from unofficial sites, make sure to use a Virtual Private Network (VPN). You can start a free trial of Surfshark VPN and discover the benefits of safe browsing.

9 Best Android VR Games You Should Play

Fresh from the Android VR ecosystem, we’ve rounded up 10 games you need to play this year.

# 1. Foldev VR

Looking for a VR app that “does it all”? Fulldive VR combines a huge catalog of games, a VR camera, and even a web browser.

You can also watch YouTube in VR, 360 or 3D. The app claims to offer cash, bitcoin, and other rewards for browsing, listening to music, or watching videos.

The User Generated Content app doubles as a social platform, and is available on all VR devices.

#2. Wands

Come down in 19th century London full of charm, at the Wands. This fast-paced multiplayer shooter prefers the magic wand over machine guns.

Cast an array of unique spells on an AI opponent or take on players from all over the world. There are a lot of spells, characters and wands to unlock.

Wands also support cross-platform play, so you can battle your friends no matter what device they’re on.

# 3. Galaxy VR

What would virtual reality be without an FPS retro spacecraft? Galaxy VR is for fans of sci-fi games and space shooter arcade games.

Play from the cockpit of your spacecraft, and blast away at countless enemies. Alternatively, you can land in your vehicle and face your opponents on foot.

Galaxy VR also requires a joystick or keyboard due to its complexity.

# 4. A second life

Going to the movies, a music club, or a business meeting was previously reserved for the real world. Second Life offers a life separate from your own.

On the platform, you can customize your avatar and meet new friends. Second Life also offers branded teleconference and business meeting spaces.

#5. Hidden Temple – Virtual Reality Adventure

For lovers of treasure hunt and puzzle games, there is Hidden Temple – VR Adventure. This feature pays homage to the classic puzzle games for PC, which have been adapted to the world of virtual reality.

Deep in the jungle at an ancient temple, solve puzzles to get to the treasure before you are buried in the cemetery forever.

# 6. VR Black

VR Noir is a bold step into virtual reality cinematography, and it’s one of the best VR games out there right now. In this crime story, solve the clues as Veronica Coltrane, a private investigator.

Advance across multiple locations and watch the puzzle unfold. Offering the most cinematic experience out there, VR Noir is a must-play for true crime enthusiasts.

Games like VR Noir show how television and virtual reality can be integrated in the coming years.

# 7. Virtual Reality Virtual Reality

Dripping in humour, V-VR is a narrative-driven game. Set in a future where artificial intelligence has reshaped the world, you must help your own AI boss or try to escape.

With virtual headphones, you can view more than 50 virtual reality. This comedy adventure is full of mini games and an incomprehensible story.

Virtual reality is a fun and conscious journey into a dystopian future, governed by artificial intelligence.

#8. Keep talking and no one explodes

One of the best multiplayer Android games now has VR compatibility. This silly puzzle game is perfect for playing with friends and for parties.

You are alone in a room with a bomb and only you can see it. Your friends, the “experts,” have a how-to guide on how to defuse it.

KTNB is an instant classic that will make you laugh in no time.

#9. Minecraft VR

Another adaptation of virtual reality, Minecraft VR is the same game you know and love in your headset. Slash, dig, mine, build and explore your way through this classic.

The VR version also offers 3D audio along with a 360-degree view. Although the game may be familiar, you will be immersed in another level entirely.

Android VR and the future of gaming

VR has made its way to our smartphones, indicating a potential trend towards its accessibility in the future.

Deeper immersion, fluid controls and 360-degree soundscapes show you a sneak peek of what’s to come.

Fans of interactive gameplay can rejoice knowing that the future of gaming looks bright.

This post was last updated on: July 18, 2022

