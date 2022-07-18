Holcim has been selected for two EU Innovation Fund grants for a clean tech project to decarbonize Europe





EU investment in Holcim carbon recovery and storage projects in Germany and Poland. Grants based on highly scalable technology at the forefront of decarbonization in Europe. Accelerating Holcim’s Net Zero Roadmap with 2030 and 2050 Goals Validated by the ScienceBasedTargets Initiative.

Holcim has secured two investments from the European Union (EU) Innovation Fund for groundbreaking carbon capture and utilization and storage projects in Germany and Poland. Both projects have scalable technology to put Holcim at the forefront of decarbonization in Europe. These programs are part of Holcim’s Net Zero Roadmap validated by the ScienceBasedTargets Initiative, which includes the goal of operating at least one Net Zero cement plant by 2030.

The EU supports Carbon2 Business, which is part of the Westküste 100 project in Germany. In this project, carbon recovered from Holsim’s Lägerdorf plant will be the source of synthetic fuels and the chemical industry in the mobility sector. The EU is also supporting Holcim’s Go4ECO Planet project in Poland. The project aims to create an end-to-end CCS chain with the vision of becoming a net-zero plant, starting with CO2 capture from the Kujawi site to offshore storage in the North Sea. Both projects aim to develop reproducible carbon recovery solutions to drive decarbonization in the building sector. These are part of Holcim’s portfolio of over 30 carbon capture and utilization and storage projects worldwide.

Miljan Gutovic, Regional Head of Europe, Middle East and Africa: “Holcim is committed to leading the decarbonization of our sector. As recipients of two grants for decarbonizing cement, I Is encouraged by this clear distrust resolution by the EU. Congratulations to the team for designing such smart and scalable solutions and has a common interest in making them economically viable. Thank you to the EU. “

Holcim offers the widest range of low carbon materials in the sector, from ECO Pact green concrete to ECO Planet green cement, reducing CO2 emissions by 30% to 100% without compromising performance. These solutions are made possible by Holcim’s green product formulation expertise and the use of innovative low-emission raw materials, from calcined clay to construction and demolition waste. Holcim’s factories throughout the region now operate on more than 60% of the eco-fuels produced by recycling materials at the end of their life cycle, from biomass to municipal waste. The most advanced plants in the region are in Austria and the Czech Republic, operating on almost 100% eco-fuels.

The European Union Innovation Fund is one of the world’s largest financing programs for innovative low carbon technologies. This year, the fund has contributed more than € 1.8 billion to 17 large-scale projects that contribute to a low-carbon society, out of 138 submissions.

Read articles online: https: //www.worldcement.com/europe-cis/18072022/holcim-selected-for-2-eu-innovation-fund-grants-for-clean-tech-projects-decarbonizing-europe/

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.worldcement.com/europe-cis/18072022/holcim-selected-for-2-eu-innovation-fund-grants-for-clean-tech-projects-decarbonizing-europe/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos