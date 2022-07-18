What if … Google let go of the ad stack?





The Justice Department could reject offers reported by Google’s parent Alphabet and restructure many advertising technology businesses that anticipate change across the industry. Digiday scrutinized the numbers and came up with potential results.

Following attacks from multiple regional regulators, the largest names on the Internet, such as Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, and Meta, are now facing more serious challenges than the private market has ever addressed.

Last week, DoJ said it would split a previously reported element of the advertising technology business from Google’s parent company (in response to the challenges of individual antitrust laws in the United States) and house it as a standalone unit within Alphabet. It was reported that it would reject the previously reported proposal.

The first report quoted an unnamed source, but criticisms from industry prominent voices quickly came out (see below), but before digging deeper, people in the advertising industry told Google. It’s worth revisiting some of the complaints you have.

I’m on the road, so soon:

There is no bone here — there are no structural or ethical barriers that separate business units. We are experiencing the same remedies in other forex markets. They are inadequate and 100% surely fail-why Google offers them. https://t.co/PfUmPkdllW

— Dina Srinivasan (@DinaSrinivasan) July 8, 2022

Over the last decade, digital advertising has become the single largest channel for advertisers to invest their media budgets in Google, the largest player in the field. And you don’t scale such head heights without sticking out some noses from the joints along the way.

AnaMilicevic, co-founder of consultancy Sparrow Advisers, described the early to mid-2010s as the “wild west era” of advertising technology and characterized it as one of the rapid adoptions of such technology. , I have little knowledge about the actual operation method. She also argued that it was during this period that Google took advantage of billions of dollars spent over the last decade, especially the $ 3.1 billion DoubleClick purchase, to become the most powerful outfit in the media.

In parallel with this gold rush, government officials have scrutinized the use of personal user data in the marketing industry (not to mention Google’s growing advantage) and enacted laws such as the EU’s General Data Protection Regulations. I did.

As the most resource-rich companies in the field, these are Google-predicted developments and have taken steps to prevent subsequent blowbacks (as interpreted at the time).

Google dissatisfaction

For example, in 2015 Google introduced a policy that YouTube inventory can only be purchased through its own advertising technology tools at the expense of the demand-side platform on arrival.

In fact, veteran executives of modern rivals (at the time), such as AppNexus and TubeMogul, cite this move as the secret to death for their realistic hopes of competing with Google.

Interestingly, Google recently proposed to overturn this decision as an olive branch to EU competition authorities, but regulators have reportedly not yet responded.

Similarly, Google has been accused of trying to stop the increase in header bids. This is an industry-wide effort to counter the advantages Google’s AdX enjoys over publisher inventory through the publisher’s ad server, ubiquitous, commonly known as DoubleClick. .. For publishers or DFP.

What I’m hearing is that whenever you use Google technology, you tend to buy more media from Google.

TPA Digital, CEO, Wayne Blodwell

Google has been struggling to emphasize header bidding support in Google Ad Manager in recent months. That said, Facebook is dealing with hash hash publishing to encourage shelving its own header bidding plans through an arrangement known as the “Project Bernanke” accusation.

In addition, with the introduction of the GDPR enforcement in 2018, Google has implemented data rollback on buy-side advertising servers. This is a way to slow down the ability of rival advertising technology vendors to market attribution tools to marketers. For some, this is even more of Google’s use of privacy requirements to fly its own nest with a proposed change to the Chrome web browser that has become more responsive to such criticisms. It was proof.

Such concerns have risen to the point where UK authorities have been energized to win concessions from Google’s funding bodies, such as competitive market authorities, who make more statements about the privacy sandbox proposal.

Google has also promised to roll out a policy agreed with the CMA globally, but in response to US antitrust violations, UK agencies have their own claims that the element of Google’s ad stack is self. It is also worth noting that we have started the investigation. priority.

Wayne Blodwell, CEO of TPA Digital, told Digiday that many of his clients, usually marketers seeking greater transparency about how their budgets are spent online, are concerned.

“By the way, what I’m hearing is that whenever you use Google technology, you tend to buy more media from Google,” he said. “While that’s a concern, we can discuss why it’s good and why it’s bad. [among some marketers] Generally it’s easy [to execute with the entirety of the Google stack].. ”

So what is it and how much is it worth?

The complex nature of Google’s multi-tiered ad stack and the interoperability of tools, as well as the interoperability of individual elements with rival vendors, make it as difficult to evaluate as the nature of how Google analyzes results. increase.

According to Alphabet, Google’s total advertising revenue was $ 209.5 billion, according to 2021 full-year revenue disclosure, and “network advertising revenue” was generated by AdMob, AdSense, and Google AdManager tools.

Tom Triscari, a programmatic economist at consultancy Lemonade Projects, added that assets such as Google’s buy-side and sell-side ad server tools, supply-side AdX, and DSP DV360 are also likely to be under investigation.

“We don’t have a breakdown of the actual numbers, so we need to model them,” he said, further estimating that the four tools generated $ 8.1 billion in revenue in the first quarter of this year. Taking into account subsequent growth forecasts, Triscari further forecasts total annual revenues of approximately $ 40 billion.

Who can even afford it? !!

Using further modeling, Lemonade Project’s Triscari estimated that the combined entity could be valued in the $ 100-150 billion range. This is a huge rating that prompts as many questions as it provides the number of answers that prompted multiple sources to solicit their opinions. “

“Let’s just say you start the process and go to place them all [AdX, both ad servers, and DV 360] Triscari added that the DSP alone is worth around $ 10 billion. “Get the next big DSP, The Trade Desk, with DV360. [whose market cap is approximately $20 billion] As the highest bidders, can they even afford them? ”

However, Triscari pointed out that decoupling elements of Google’s ad stack from core services such as search could significantly undermine the value proposition of an ad server, DSP, or SSP. “If you don’t have access to your Google Audience ID, what’s the value … a deterministic audience [in Android, Gmail, search, and YouTube] The connective tissue in Google’s walled garden makes it very valuable. “

Where are you going from here?

Sources consulted by Digiday are almost certain that Google will give up some of its assets, and given the generally low margins and privacy concerns associated with space, advertising technology is a promising candidate. Universally insisted.

According to equity research analyst Ian Whitaker, selling such assets could be a play to protect Google’s core search. Liberty Sky Advisor.

Don’t shoot American innovation geese as there is real competition with other countries

AnaMilicevic, co-founder of Sparrow Advisers

In the case of Sparrow Advisers’Milicevic, such a sale is not a compulsory sale, especially when considering geopolitics, and the rise of players such as TikTok, as a result of Alphabet’s agreement with U.S. authorities. It may be.

She added: Now that there is real competition with other countries, American innovation is geese. “

Similarly, Terence Kawaja, CEO of investment bank LUM Matners, has Alphabet’s table of potential assets such as DV360 and DFP.

Spin-off or curve-out?

Most sources believe that spinning off or splitting an advertising technology asset as a single entity is the only realistic result on the public list of such an entity, but it is promising.

Private equity groups have become addictive acquirers of AdWords in recent years, but even individual parts of the Google Ads empire care about the whole, given that the relevant ratings can be very high. Without doing so, it could be too much for such a player to handle.

Whittaker said: “Obviously, if it’s an independent business, it’s going to remove the synergies between Google and the spin-off. It obviously has some impact on the rating, but even at that level. [$100 billion-plus], I’m not going to get interested in PE companies. ”

“They don’t put that amount into one transaction and can even have a hard time finding a conglomerate to move it forward. It’s likely they have it as a standalone entity,” he said. Added.

LUMA’s Kawaja concludes: PE companies have no way to complete that transaction. “

