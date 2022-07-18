Indonesian Ministry of IT threatens to ban Google, Meta in 3 days beyond administrator requirements





If this really goes on, say goodbye to virtually all forms of online-based productivity and leisure, as Indonesia threatens to ban some of the world’s largest internet companies.

The Ministry of Information and Communication has set a deadline of 20 July (two days from today) for national and international Internet services to officially register with the Ministry as an Electronic System Provider (PSE). If you do not comply with this, it will be banned from operation in Japan from July 21st.

Among the ministries and agencies where non-PSE lists are reported are Google and a range of services such as YouTube, Metas Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp. Other celebrities include Netflix, PUBG Mobile and Mobile Legends.

The latter two mobile games say they are working on PSE registration, but the compliance intent by Meta and Google has not yet been announced.

Registered as PSE are local apps Gojek, Tokopedia, Traveloka, as well as international apps such as Spotify and Linktree.

It’s certainly not new for ministries to ban threats, as companies miss deadlines without noticeable results.

On November 24, 2020, the ministry issued a rule requiring digital services to be registered as PSEs or face bans in Indonesia for cybersecurity and user protection purposes. However, despite some extensions, the threat has so far proved to be a bluff, as local and international tech companies that missed the registration deadline haven’t even slapped their wrists.

The ministry has been known in recent years for banning apps and platforms for legal and / or moral reasons. These include the gay dating app Blued banned from immoral LGBT content, TikTok banned from common negative content, and Telegram allegedly promoting the spread of radical content, but the latter. The two bans have since been lifted.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://coconuts.co/jakarta/news/indonesias-it-ministry-threatens-to-ban-google-meta-in-3-days-over-admin-requirement/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos