Has transit innovation been an obstacle? –Water surface

Whether Gene Roddenberry’s original Star Trek guesses the exact year of the moon landing, or whether Friends Ross Geller is excited to sign up on social networks a year before Facebook launches, movies and Television has always tried to predict the future. Transit is often the basis of these visions, where you can forget about Blade Runner hovering spinners and the chaotic aerial car chase scene of Fifth Elements. Both the dystopian series Westworld and Altered Carbon envision a surrealistic future in which wealthy people move around in luxury drones. (Unfortunately, for hoverbike enthusiasts, this never happens, says Neil deGrasse Tyson.) But how technology advances and cities modernize their transportation systems for the post-pandemic era. As we reassess, how far away from the extreme advances in mobility, and what does it look like?

There is no clear answer, but with the development of autonomous aircraft (hoverbikes, self-driving taxis) and the rapid progress of hyperloops, urban dwellers quickly have far more options than walking or driving. You will be able to do it. The role of public transport has evolved to become a mobility manager and coordinate movements across the city, David Reich, head of transport at Ubers, told McKinsey. This includes more transportation such as dockless scooters, electric bikes, rideshares and microtransit. Combining all these modes can provide better service to people. I was really excited about how technology could help analyze and measure movement across the city, see where it’s missing, and optimize it.

However, not all of these technological advancement options are smoothly integrated. There has been a lot of talk about self-driving cars, but repeated controversy suggests that it will take years before the technology is still widely adopted. Uber’s entry into self-driving cars was, at best, disastrous. We invested more than $ 1 billion in this technology only when one of our self-driving cars hit pedestrians in Tempe, Arizona. (The company sold its autonomous business to Aurora Innovation in late 2020.) Tesla vehicles running autopilot software have been involved in 273 reported collisions over the past year, some of which are first. It was a responder vehicle. Opponents are calling for federal regulation of self-driving cars to prevent further accidents, and federal law seems to be imminent, but regulatory authority is now in the state.

When Elon Musk introduced this concept 10 years ago, Hyperloop once looked like a viable solution to urban congestion. Tesla and the CEO of The Boring Company envisioned a passenger pod that would speed up a 13-foot-wide metal tube kept near vacuum at 760 mph. The pod floats in orbit using a magnetic levitation technique that eliminates friction or a magnetic technique known as magnetic levitation. Some quickly dismissed the idea as a fantasy, but the Boring Company wasn’t as quick as originally promised, and although it drastically reduced its ambitious concept, it made some progress in developing a network of underground tunnels in Las Vegas. I achieved. Earlier this month, we opened the first of 55 planned stations. Much better than the Virgin Hyperloop, which hired half of its staff in February and shifted its focus to freight transportation.

Keep in mind that despite these technological advances promised, most commuters want more reliable services in their existing networks. According to a national survey conducted by Transit Center, strap hangers prioritize service frequency, travel time and reliability over the most basic high-tech gimmicks such as USB charging ports and Wi-Fi. Cities are wise to optimize bus and train routes by removing underutilized stops or diverting vehicles to create networks that provide more consistent and frequent services. is. Houston recently integrated its bus network to reduce the number of lines and improve mobility. A low number of lines can look bad on paper, but in reality it works by consistently servicing the most populous corridors. As expected, the number of passengers surged without the city spending dimes.

One of the most important impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic on public transport is the redesign of urban transport networks to accommodate new travel patterns and explain updated fairness and accessibility goals. Chris Snyder, Europe CEO of Via, said. New digital planning tools allow cities and transportation to make network planning an ongoing process, allowing transportation to adapt much more fluidly to changing needs. This is a very promising trend and could represent one of the most radical rethinkings of urban life 100 years from now.

