This Week’s Canadian Startup News (7/17/22)

Shopify has completed the acquisition of Deliverr and plans to launch two-day and next-day delivery services

Once the two are integrated, Shopify and Deliverr will work together to launch Shop Promise, a new service that offers consumers two-day and next-day delivery options.

Atlantic Canada Innovation Player Launches New Startup Atlantic Brand at Startupfest

Startup Atlantic is a new initiative funded by the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA). The brand brings together the four Atlantic states of Canada, Newfoundland and Labrador, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Novasco Tiat under one roof.

Permation, Magnester, oh! Startupfest2022 Food among the winners of the pitch tournament

All three of the $ 100,000 investment awards, Best of the Fest, Women in Tech, and Black Entrepreneur Awards, were awarded to female founders. At the event, the Business Development Bank of Canada (BDC) announced that it would match each award of all its winners.

The high-tech talent pool in Toronto and Vancouver has achieved the highest growth in the latest CBRE report.

The Toronto and Waterloo regions, along with Seattle, were among the top five most concentrated technology markets, ranging from 9.6% to 10.3% of total employment.

Hackers are smart but lazy.Here’s how startups can take advantage

With the widespread availability of multi-factor authentication, many believed it was sufficient to thwart all hacker attacks. Today, even multi-factor authentication is the target of hackers.

Resolve the lack of access to capital for indigenous entrepreneurs

Confidence and measurement of indigenous influences, and the well-being of indigenous families, are aligned with risks and returns. “

Paul Lacerte, managing partner of Raven Capital, explains how businesses can invest in entrepreneurs that influence indigenous peoples in a culturally safe way.

Inside the battle of ANTHONY LACAVERAS for free movement

The worst result for Rogers is the actual real competitor, that’s what we are. They know we’re going down prices and don’t want them to go down.

Globalive co-founder and chairman Anthony Lacavera explains why Wind Mobile was forced to sell and why it’s so difficult to buy as Freedom Mobile as part of the (competitive) Rogers / Shaw merger. .. Welcome to Competition Town.

