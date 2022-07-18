App permissions no longer appear on Google Play





Google Play is the default store for most Android devices. Most Android users use the store to download and update new apps and games.

Previously, Google Play displayed the permissions required for the application to function. All applications can access the unhighlighted base set permissions, but anything beyond that must be specified in the application manifest.

If you browse apps and games on Google Play now, you may find that your permission list is no longer available. Google seems to have decided that the new data safety list is sufficient in this regard.

As Google requires information about data security, publishers need to provide information about data security. However, it is the publisher’s responsibility to fill in the information. Neither the Google Play application nor the Google Play Store website will list permissions.

Google hasn’t disclosed why it decided to remove the option to view application and game permissions in the Android Store. Google may have thought that the new data safety list was sufficient, or that permissions could scare users.

There is still an option to view permissions.

How to view Google Play Store permissions

Android users have several options when viewing application permissions. One option is to analyze the application’s manifest file before installation, which is time consuming and not very practical in practice.

A better option that Mishaal Rahman emphasized on Twitter is to use the open source Aurora Store application. The Aurora Store is available on F-Droid, a free privacy-focused Android marketplace.

Aurora Store is the front end of Google Play. That is, it gets the data directly from the Google store. Unlike Google Play, it provides users with important information, such as the permissions required by the application. The app also lists the trackers included in the application or game. This is another useful piece of information.

Click the Aurora Store app’s permission list to see all the permissions your app requires. Please note that the Aurora Store does not yet display data safety information on the interface.

Once you have the Aurora Store installed on your Android device, you can use the Aurora Store to search for app and game permissions. It’s up to you to install from Google Play or the Aurora Store.

Closing up

Removing permissions from Google Play is a step in the wrong direction. Google continues to focus on limiting information and functionality to provide users with a frictionless, but limited experience. Users who need more information and options will have to look elsewhere again to get them.

Now you: What do you think about removing Google Play permissions?

App permissions no longer appear on Google Play

Google does not display application and game permissions in its Google Play store for Android.

Martin Brinkman

Ghacks Technology News

