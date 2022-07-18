The Garuda Party reminds Kominfo that the block from Washington to Google will be blocked





Jakarta-

Google and WhatsApp may be blocked by the Ministry of Communication and Informatics (Kominfo) if they do not register their Private Scope Electronic System Operator (PSE) with the state until the July 20, 2022 deadline. The Garuda Party believes in Kominfo. Must match their words.

Until early July, technology giants such as Google, WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Netflix are known to have not registered with PSE. Garuda party spokesman Teddy Gusnaidi said state rules must be respected by all parties.

“Of course, every company or institution that operates an electronic system needs to register, so the rules created must be followed by everyone, but the Ministry of Communications and Information dares to block these large applications. Many people doubt that, “says Teddy. His statement, Monday (18/7). / 2022).

Teddy said Kominfo needs to be prepared for all the results if it doesn’t block the tech giant until the PSE registration deadline expires. “Don’t let it expire, don’t block, and use Alivis here and there to justify why they didn’t block. This, of course, undermines national authority. “I will.”

According to Teddy, Kominfo needs to be compliant with all policies. He thought that if Kominfo wasn’t ready, he shouldn’t set a deadline for PSE registration.

“Of course, creating deadlines is based on careful planning and calculation, including preparing for user impacts and denials of these applications. Again, don’t just bluff the Ministry of Communications. They violate the rules they made. “

PSE registration is required by Government Regulation No. 71 of 2019 for Electronic Systems and Transaction Operators and Minister of Communications and Information Regulation No. 5 of 2020 for Private Scope Electronic Systems Operators (PSE). The registration deadline is domestic and international private scope PSE until July 20, 2022.

Johnny G-Plate, Minister of Communications and Information, explained that the government did not see whether the company was from domestic or foreign. The reason is that Kominfo applies the same thing. That is, you need to register with the state.

Kominfo has revealed that the PSEs that registered themselves are Gojek, Traveloka, Tokopedia, Ovo, TikTok, Resso, Spotify, Capcut, Helo, Dailymotion, Mi Chat, and Linktree.

Unfortunately, based on detikINET’s search, as of early July, the names of tech giants starting with Google, Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, Twitter, Netflix, PUBG Mobile and Mobile Legends weren’t registered. PUBG Mobile and Mobile Legends have told detik INET on another occasion that they are registering for PSE.

Watch video: Google-Netflix not registered with PSE threatened to be blocked by Kominfo

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.detik.com/berita/d-6184608/wa-hingga-google-terancam-diblokir-partai-garuda-ingatkan-kominfo The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

