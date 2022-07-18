India’s Internet Association has ceased The Register to boost cryptocurrencies





The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) has disbanded a subcommittee dedicated to cryptocurrency boosterism after deciding that its resources should be concentrated elsewhere.

This decision marks the end of the Blockchain and Crypto Assets Council (BCAC), an organization founded in 2019 that aims to create a crypto-regulated ecosystem in India.

It turned out to be too difficult for IAMAI, which issued a statement last week explaining the closure as needed. “The resolution of the industry’s regulatory environment is still very uncertain, and in light of the fact that the association wants to harness limited resources, other emerging digital sectors that contribute more directly and directly to Digital India, especially financial inclusion. To deepen and promote Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC). “

Government departments at all levels of IAMAI and India are deeply in favor of startup-led innovation, and BCAC was no exception. Therefore, it is unexpected that IAMAI decided that it was better to focus on the digital rupees remaining on the drawing board.

That is explainable given the current global uncertainty about the future of cryptocurrencies and India’s decision to tax crypto profits at twice the rate applied to capital gains on other assets.

Indian cryptocurrency costumes lament the end of the council and alternative ideas are already underway.

India’s formidable technology trade association and advocate NASSCOM is already actively promoting cryptocurrencies, so the sector still has friends in influential places.

But one of those places is not Russia. Aspiring superpowers passed a law last week translated as “Amendments to certain legislative legislation of the Russian Federation that regulates the distribution of digital financial assets and utilitarian digital rights.”

The law prohibits the use of cryptocurrencies and NFTs for payments and prohibits authorized participants of the national financial system from allowing such transactions.

It is unclear why the Kremlin and its master are cryptocurrency boot-ins. Experts suggest that read-only techno rubles could be a means that could help Moscow avoid the many sanctions imposed for illegal invasion of Ukraine. increase.

Dictators, on the other hand, are rarely enthusiastic about economic activity that they cannot observe, but their enemies are observable. Cryptocurrency anonymity is largely revealed, and Moscow can manage far more domestic banks than the globally decentralized decentralized financial community.

