Very Dangerous Tool: How Google Data Helps Track Abortion in the State





According to Google figures, one of the largest collectors of location data, the company issued 5,764 geofence warrants from police in 10 states that banned abortion as of July 5, 2018-2020. I have received it. These warrants require GPS data to indicate which mobile device is useful for investigating individuals who were present in a particular area for a particular period of time and were present at crime scenes or other places of interest.

Google has not identified the crimes allegedly related to these warrants, and the known case of the use of geo-fence warrants to prosecute abortions remains unclear. However, the data show that the use of these warrants is widespread and that the state has established procedures that can be quickly migrated for use in abortion investigations.

Massachusetts enemies have already used this type of data to target mobile ads to visitors to abortion clinics, and the Massachusetts Attorney General urged crackdowns on advertising companies that were selling information in 2016. .. But last month, a Supreme Court ruling passed a law allowing prosecutions and proceedings against people who provide or support abortion or help women obtain abortion across state boundaries. As it grows, it increases the risk of disclosing such detailed personal data.

Geo-fence guarantees will be a unique and dangerous tool for states trying to criminalize abortion, author of the book The Rise of Big Data Policing and a professor of law at American University. Andrew Guthrie Ferguson said. In many respects, they use location data clues to search for confidential, hidden, and intimate personal information.

Location tracking, along with information from people’s online search history and duration tracking apps, is only part of the data collection practices that are currently central to the abortion debate.

On July 1, under pressure from abortion advocates, Google promised to automatically remove locations such as abortion clinics and birth centers from the data collected about people’s movements. However, privacy advocates have stated that this policy does not necessarily protect those seeking abortion, and Google and Apple’s to create a powerful surveillance system that provides or threatens the privacy of those seeking abortion. We are asking the Federal Trade Commission to investigate both.

Google did not respond to requests for comment.

Apple, whose software runs mobile devices such as the iPhone, can’t respond to Geo-fence warrants, a spokeswoman for the company said. That’s because Apple doesn’t store location data in a format that the company can access, he said.

One of the states offering a ripe opportunity for this data is Texas. Texas passed a particularly restrictive abortion law last year. The state authorities there sent 1,825 geo-fence warrants to Google in two years, the second most requested by any state. (California has sent 3,655 categorically in favor of abortion.) Four states banned from abortion and two states whose ban on abortion has been postponed due to legal disputes issue geofence warrants overall Located in the top 10 states.

POLITICO acquired the data through Google’s Transparency Report, published in 2021. The data from 2018 to 2020 are up to date available.

Private companies offer training courses on how to use location data in investigations, claiming up to $ 1,000 per officer and a geofence warrant template to help police send requests to Google. I am.

Surveillance is a key philosophy of how police will enforce the law in 2022, said Albert Foxkhan, Executive Director of the Surveillance Technology Surveillance Project, a privacy advocacy group. It’s no wonder that so many anti-choice nations have police stations that know how to use these systems.

Khan said geo-fence guarantees are often just the beginning of an investigation. Once police have obtained data from Google about devices in a particular location, they can send follow-up requests to confirm details from those devices, such as Google account information. , Email content, name, and associated phone number can be included.

In recent years, states implementing abortion bans have sent more and more geo-fence warrants, following the national trend of police surveillance growth. In 2018, Georgia sent only 12 geofence warrants to Google. In 2020, state law enforcement agencies submitted 584 requests. In Ohio, state law enforcement agencies sent seven geo-fence warrants in 2018, a surge of 400 in 2020.

On Monday, Ohio parliamentarians submitted a bill banning abortion. Georgia also has an abortion law that may come into force soon.

According to Ferguson, the number of geolocation searches and geofence warrants will grow exponentially over the next few years. Unless the court opposes it, or Congress intervenes, or the company does something technically to create a carve-out, this will be the first step in law enforcement to initiate an investigation. ..

Geo-fence warrants are a growing tool for police stations across the United States, as well as states where abortion is banned. In Google’s Transparency Report, the company emphasizes that the number of geofence warrants it received increased five-fold between 2018 and 2019. This includes warrants from all states in the country and requests from the federal government.

Many geo-fence warrants are sealed, so it is largely unknown what kind of investigation they were used for.

For example, Google confirmed that California issued 3,655 geo-fence warrants between 2018 and 2020, but California officials provided details for only 41 of them in the OpenJustice database. The majority was issued for robbery, others for murder, sexual assault, and arson investigations.

The practice that has caused controversy long before the Supreme Court overturned the Roe v. Wade case at the end of last month.

Civil rights advocates violate people’s rights because these warrants require data on potentially innocent people who happened to be in the area, rather than the specific person believed to be involved in the case. Claims to be. In March, a federal judge in Virginia ruled that the geo-fence warrant was unconstitutional.

Geofence ensures that you use location data collected by Google through your company’s location history feature. This feature, which allows Google users to see where they have traveled, is also used in targeted advertising.

That data can be obtained from people using Google Maps or devices using the Google Android operating system. Google has stated in court documents that it will collect location data for tens of millions of devices.

Democrats have expressed concern about the potential use of the data for abortion surveillance after POLITICO released an unpublished draft of the Supreme Court’s decision in early May.

State prosecutors who make abortion illegal are the abortion providers Senator Ron Weiden (D-Ore.), Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Cory Booker (DN .J.) And Sara Jacobs (D-). Calif.) Requested an investigation into Apple and Google’s data practices in a letter to FTC Chairman Lina Khan on June 24.

Civilian actors also hint at abortion laws in states such as Texas, and state rewards to hunt down women who have had or are seeking an abortion by accessing location information through a shaded data broker. Encouraged by the gold law.

Data is easy and cheap to obtain. In May, Vice reported to data collectors that it paid just over $ 160 for a week’s worth of aggregates about people visiting 600 Planned Parenthood locations. The data did not include people’s identities, but the article states that researchers have found a way to trace what appears to be anonymized data to specific individuals.

Google has also promised to automatically remove abortion clinics from the pile of location data, but it can’t eliminate the risk, privacy advocates say.

For one thing, Google doesn’t disclose how to label a location as an abortion clinic. It also does not explain how to explain where abortions are secretly occurring that the company may not be aware of but local law enforcement agencies may be aware of.

Google would have no idea where abortion services would be offered in the states where it became illegal, Khan said of the surveillance technology surveillance project.

The company has countered these warrants even before concerns about abortion data grew. In 2018, the company implemented a policy against overly vague warrants, according to court documents. Google also regularly informs police stations that their requests are too broad, forcing police officers to narrow down their search requests.

Google’s numbers on geofence warrants only show the number received by the tech giant, not the number that complies with it. Companies such as Uber, Apple, and Snapchat also receive geofence warrant requests, but Google collects a large amount of location data and receives most of the requests.

Starting in 2020, Google has also implemented policies to reduce the amount of data it holds. Location history is set to expire after 18 months, and new user logging is also turned off by default.

However, the company is still collecting data, so it keeps the door open in preparation for future geo-fence warrant requests from states where abortion is banned.

Weiden said in an email that all data that could be a weapon against women needs to be removed immediately before it’s too late.

Legislators who support the right to abortion are demanding that Google do more. In a May letter to Google, lawmakers, including Senator Weiden, Warren, and Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Rather than creating these carve-outs, collect and retain all location data. I asked the company to stop.

Rep. Anna Esch (D-Calif.), Who also signed the letter, argued that Google wasn’t fully thinking about its latest policy.

She said in an email that Google’s announcement to remove location history of abortion clinic visits is a step in the right direction, but how effective is that policy, such as how long and how data is deleted. There are still questions about whether it will be implemented. Google handles abortion locations that are not explicitly labeled.

