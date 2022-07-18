UNESCO-Huawei Technology-Compatible Open School for Progress of All Projects Reviewed at Cross-Country Seminar





UNESCO is supporting the Ministry of Education and other partners in Egypt, Ethiopia and Ghana to support the implementation of the three-year TeOSS project through August 2023. Developed under the framework of the UNESCO-Huawei Funds-in-Trust, this project spans the design, pilot testing, and scale-up of open technology school systems. Curriculum, teacher-student interaction, social care, etc., these systems are available in schools, homes and elsewhere to ensure continuity and quality of education in the event of a pandemic or other crisis.

“There are three axes to drive the digital revolution. All of these are reflected in this project. Ensuring connectivity for everyone, building free public digital learning content and platforms, and technology. The focus is on how we can enhance education innovation and change. ”Stephania Giannini, Deputy Director of Education, UNESCO.

Planned in close cooperation with the governments of Egypt, Ghana and Ethiopia, each TeOSS project was developed to meet the needs of a particular region, in line with the strategies of each country.

In Egypt, an ICT skills framework has been developed for teachers and students at K12 schools. Digital courseware development specialists and elementary and junior high school teachers will be trained and a national distance learning center will be established that can be used by educators across the country to ensure continuity of professional development.

“Since Egypt launched the new system, the President has provided an unprecedented commitment to modernize the country’s education model,” said Hanem, Head of International Cooperation, Minister of Education, Technology and Education of the Arab Republic of Egypt.・ Dr. Ahmed said. E. Dr. Tarek Shawki, Minister of Education, Technology and Education of the Arab Republic of Egypt.

The TeOSS project in Ethiopia focuses on building an ICT infrastructure to connect pilot schools, train teachers and students, and build learning management systems integrated with teacher training platforms.

“This project is in perfect agreement with Ethiopia’s national strategy for the need to use ICT and digital content in the system, and by adopting and customizing all activities according to local circumstances. “We will expand,” said Dr. Zerarem Asefa, CEO of. ICT and Digital Education for the Ministry of Education of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia.

Ghana focuses on creating digital content for all subjects and providing training to elementary and junior high school teachers and students. The project is also building an electronic repository that teachers can use to upload content and learners can access online and offline with little or no supervision.

Deputy Minister of Education John Ntim Fordjour said: On behalf of Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, Minister of Education of the Republic of Ghana.

TeOSS works with Huawei’s Digital Inclusion Initiative, TECH4ALL’s Tech4 Education domain, with the goal of improving the fairness and quality of education through technology, enhancing digital access, improving digital skills and high quality. I am working on the development of this course. The Huawei ICT Academy program is designed to help develop ICT talent by improving digital skills.

“To achieve global educational equity and share educational resources, Huawei has launched a comprehensive one-stop service platform, Huawei Talent,” said Zhang Jing, senior director of Huawei Education Talent Ecosystem at Huawei ICT Academy Development. increase. “To bridge the gap between supply and demand in the digital age, Huawei builds talent alliances, improves skills, develops talent standards and promotes the value of talent to help the world become more digital. I am. “

Technology is already demonstrating its intrinsic value in the transformation of education. This value will continue to grow.

“Digital technology has become a new driver of productivity that supports innovation in educational models, transformation of educational methodologies, and a smarter educational environment,” said Kevin Zhang, CMO of Huawei’s ICT infrastructure. increase. “We are looking for ways to apply AI to education, such as computer vision, natural language processing, and speech processing. Innovative technology helps solve the world’s most pressing challenges, and innovation. We need to continue to work together for. “

The collaborative and innovative approach of the TeOSS project helps to provide inclusive, equitable and quality education for all and support lifelong learning opportunities. This will allow countries to rethink education and support a new generation of digital schools and learners.

