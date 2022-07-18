Innovating Green Energy with Katrick Technologies’ Wind Technology





Benefits of traditional turbines

Katrick’s panels offer several important advantages over turbines. They include a multi-layered airfoil that vibrates independently as the wind passes through the panel, thereby creating an energy pocket. The variable size airfoil can increase the surface area for capturing kinetic energy and convert it into renewable energy.

Its small size makes it easy to build and install while maintaining a significant surface area in the workspace, and can be retrofitted to existing buildings and structures in urban and residential settings.

This is a big advantage as traditional wind turbines are limited by space and location. These panels are quite adaptable and flexible.

“If you’re dealing with very low quality energies that make up more than 50% of all available energy, that’s not right,” says Madrani. “Maybe don’t try to convert everything in one shop at once. Capture all the energy and convert it to the energy you need to transfer to a small pocket.”

The size of the panel and the configuration of the wings allow it to capture wind at all velocities and frequencies, including ground winds that are inaccessible to the turbine. Adding foil allows you to have more surface area to capture the wind than a turbine that concentrates energy on a single focal alternator.

Due to its modular design and rapid deployment, panels are easy to implement on any scale, with low initial costs and small size. In addition, it requires little maintenance, which increases its overall service life and offers advantages over turbines.

Eco-friendly but profitable technology

Techniques like Catholic wind panels offer different ways to make energy. It also gives businesses and individuals the opportunity to make money by earning energy from the grid, like micro-generation sites.

Micro-generation allows businesses to produce and store their own energy, avoiding grid reliance and avoiding associated environmental issues. This is not possible with traditional wind turbines for the average business owner. In real life, these micro-generation sites can also be used to power charging stations for electric vehicles. This will make it easier to charge and run EVs, and more people will want to switch to EVs.

One of the important things is that we want to be seen as one of the world leaders in bringing clean, green and innovative technologies to the commercially viable market-Katrick Technologies, Marketing Manager, Alexandra Basso.

Investing in renewable energy is an important way to help the environment and can also speed up the process of becoming energy-independent. During times of geopolitical instability and conflict, energy supplies can be disrupted, and having a reliable source of energy during these times is more important than ever. By developing and manufacturing green energy generation technologies such as Katrick Technologies’ wind panels, the country can reduce its reliance on foreign gas and fossil fuels.

“One of the important things is that we want to be seen as one of the world’s leaders in bringing clean, green and innovative technologies to commercially viable markets,” Basso said. increase.

