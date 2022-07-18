Google Play Store malware downloaded over 3 million times





A new Android malware called Autolycos, which has been installed over 3 million times, is surfing the Google Play store by secretly enrolling users in its premium services.

Evina security researcher Maxime Ingrao has discovered a new Android malware, Autolycos, currently available on the Google Play store.

Two applications, including Kelly Tech’s “Funny Camera” and rxcheldiolola’s “Razer Keyboard & Theme” with over 500,000 installations, are still available on the Google Play Store, with over 50,000 installations on the Play Store.

As updated on July 13, Google has also removed two applications from the Google Play store.

6 applications removed from Google Play Store VlogStar Video Editor (com.vlog.star.video.editor) 1 million downloads Creative 3D Launcher (app.launcher.creative3d) 1 million downloads Wow Beauty Camera (com.wowbeauty.camera) 100,000 downloads Gif Emoji Keyboard (com.gif.emoji.keyboard) 100,000 downloads Freeglow Camera 1.0.0 (com.glow.camera.open) 5,000 downloads Coco Camera v1.1 (com.toomore.cool.camera) 1,000 downloads

Experts warn that those who still have it installed are at risk of being charged a high subscription due to malware activity. Users are prompted to remove them from their endpoints using antivirus software or other malware removal solutions.

Behavior of Autolycos malware

Instead of using Android Webview, this new malware Autolycos runs a URL containing the result of an HTTP request in a remote browser. Experts say this property misses its activity. Therefore, it will not be detected by the user of the compromised device.

The malware group reportedly promoted the app to hack new users in several social media campaigns. This group has also created various bot reviews that look legitimate to new users and users who are unaware of Autolycoss’ activities.

Facebook campaign (@IngraoMaxime)

Malicious applications typically require permission to read SMS content when installed on the device, allowing the app to access the victim’s SMS text messages.

Therefore, experts advise users to download software from validated sources, but the App Store and Play Store are not protected from attacks.

Android users should observe background internet data and battery consumption, keep Play Protect active, and try to reduce the number of apps installed on their smartphones.

Users should keep an eye on their devices, keep them up to date, install antivirus solutions, and use firewalls to monitor incoming and outgoing data.

Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook for daily cybersecurity and hacking news updates.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gbhackers.com/android-malware-on-the-google-play-store/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos