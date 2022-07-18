Pittsburgh startup funding increased in 2022





Funding for technology start-ups has declined nationwide in the dark economic outlook, but the situation for young companies in the Pittsburgh region is mixed.

Direct investment in local start-ups remains higher than it was a year ago, but has halved in the last three months after peaking earlier this year.

Total transactions in southwestern Pennsylvania surged to $ 241 million between January and March 2022, according to analysis by Northside-based non-profit Innovation Works. But in the second quarter, that number plummeted to $ 115 million, significantly higher than the $ 88 million that entered the region a year ago at the same time.

Ben Raju, Chief Investment Officer of Innovation Works, said the general trend is still on the rise, but a bit of a tightening.

We are starting to see some [macroeconomic] He said it was a headwind in the form of rising interest rates, geopolitical uncertainty, inflation and quantitative monetary tightening. You are looking at the impact on the public market. And you are beginning to see signs of downward pressure in the private market.

Innovation Works has invested in startups and operates three business accelerators in Pittsburgh. Raju is also the Managing Director of Riverfront Ventures, which funds late-stage companies in the InnovationWorks portfolio.

Local start-ups generally continue to enjoy funding momentum, but they are preparing for a tough time as the economy cools, Raju said.

He said they are paying close attention to their cash burn rates and trying to ensure that they have sufficient capital. If they don’t have enough capital, they will otherwise go into the market faster than they can anticipate a deterioration in their ability to raise funds.

Crunchbase reports that US tech companies have cut more than 28,000 jobs so far this year to keep costs down. Strip District-based ArgoAI fired about 150 workers earlier this month.

Raju said late-stage startups, which were intended to be released within a year, are more exposed to market turmoil than younger companies. Downgraded valuations limit the amount of funding that more mature companies can raise in the public market. In fact, the initial public offering virtually ended in the second quarter of this year, the National Venture Capital Association and Pitch Book reported last week.

East Liberty-based language learning app maker Duolingo made its debut on Nasdaq last summer. Since then, its valuation has dropped from $ 6.5 billion to less than $ 4 billion. Meanwhile, autonomous driving technology developer Aurora Innovation was worth $ 12.5 billion in the stock market shortly after it went public in November due to a reverse merger with a special acquisition company (SPAC). A company based in the Strip District was recently worth $ 2.25 billion.

Raju said the majority of Pittsburgh startups are in the early stages of development. They specialize in a variety of disciplines, from artificial intelligence to robotics and life sciences.

I think it speaks to the resilience of the ecosystem, he said. As a result, there are many sectors in which investment in the region can be seen.

The recent decline in venture funding follows an increase in investment in Pittsburgh and elsewhere. According to a survey earlier this year, between 2012 and 2021, the level of annual capital flowing to local tech companies increased more than 10-fold to $ 3.6 billion. Self-driving car technology companies such as Argo and Aurora have been ranked as one of the largest fundraiser in recent years.

Over the last decade, global capital inflows into alternative asset classes, including ventures, have increased significantly, according to Raju. So what we saw was an increase in trading volume, trading size, and valuation. Many areas, including Pittsburgh, have benefited from this.

After soaring to record levels last year, national transaction volumes have fallen sharply in the last three months since 2019. However, funding in the second quarter of 2022 was lower than it was a year ago, but still better. According to the National Venture Capital Association and PitchBook, level -2021. In addition, US venture capital firms have raised a record $ 290 billion in funding that can be diversified to younger companies.

Raju warned that it would be difficult to infer trends based on transactions over the last six months. He said investment data captures transactions negotiated a few months ago, so they are lagging indicators. And locally, there are significant price increases in the first quarter of this year’s statistics. Industrial inspection company Gecko Robotics closed for $ 73 million in March, and machine learning-based waste management company RoadRunner Recycling secured $ 70 million in January, PitchBook’s Innovation Works analysis data show. ..

The three largest shipments in the second quarter were modest in comparison. This includes $ 14.75 million for the distribution driver assistance app Gridwise, over $ 14 million for the IRA customization company iraLogix, and $ 12 million for the database optimization platform OtterTune. Last week, iraLogix announced that it would raise $ 22 million in Series C funding.

