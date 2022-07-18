2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R restores roar at 700-HPV-8





The 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R arrives in a supercharged 5.2-liter V-8 that produces 700 horsepower and 640 pound-foot torque. Along with the restored roar, all Raptor Rs feature 37-inch tires and subtle visual clues that differentiate them. It’s from the V-6 version. The 2023F-150 Raptor R starts at $ 109,145, orders are currently open and production will begin this fall.

As Jeff Goldblum’s character said in the original Jurassic Park, “If evolution has taught us one thing, it’s that life can’t be contained … life is Find the way. “Now, Ford finally found a way to refit the F-150 Raptor to the appropriate V-8. And it’s not just a V-8 — it’s a supercharged 5.2 liters from the Shelby GT500, also known as the Predator. The spectacular engine upgrade is justification for the new 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R. Also, the bell rings to signal the start of the heavyweight title battle that Truck Nuts has been waiting for: Raptor vs. TRX.

Pickup truck predator

As rumored and later confirmed, the Raptor R is equipped with a Ford Predator V-8. However, there are some important differences between the pickup truck version and the version under the hood of the Shelby GT500. In the most powerful Mustang, the blown motor produces 760 horsepower and 625 pound-force torque. In the Raptor R, a supercharged 5.2-liter V8 engine will be 700 horses and 640 pound-foot. For further comparison, the regular-strength Raptor’s twin-turbo 3.5-liter V-6 weighs 450 horses and 510 pound-foot.

Michael Simari Car and driver

The new power numbers are the result of Ford adjusting the truck’s engine for optimal performance under actual driving conditions. Instead of running around a truck or manipulating at three-digit speeds, think of throbbing deserts and crawling obstacles. Raptor’s new engine is paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. However, the transmission has new calibrations and an upgraded torque converter. The Raptor R also has a newer, stronger front axle and thicker driveshaft.

Ford says the change at the expense of 60 horsepower helped discover 15 pound-force. And most importantly, the Raptor R’s 640-pound-foot twist is provided in the low and medium sections of the rev range. It is said that this is mainly due to the recalibrated supercharger and its small diameter pulley. In addition, the pickup truck’s predator engine features a unique exhaust manifold made of cast stainless steel, different oil coolers and filters, and a deeper oil pan. In addition, it draws 66 percent more air, thanks to a wider air intake and a filter that allows Ford to flow more efficiently and more air.

Michael Simari Car and driver

Giant power figures are fun to brag, but trucks like the F-150 Raptor need a roar to back up their specs. The regular Raptor Twin Turbo V-6 has better vocals than its predecessor, but its soundtrack is Fleetwood Mac than Metallica. Thankfully, the R-rated Raptor V-8 and the redesigned exhaust give the truck the same sound and anger as the Ram TRX with a 702 horsepower Hellcat. I’ve heard Raptor R in person and can see that it awakens neighbors and scares children. There is also a mode for a quieter cold start to show some respect.

Big power comes with the biggest tires

Now Ramstan is probably flaunting the fact that the TRX is still more powerful than the V-8 Raptor. That’s true, but it’s not that simple. The 5.2 liter Predator engine features a lighter aluminum block. The 6.2-liter Hellcat engine features a heavier iron block. Ford says the F-150 Raptor R has a curb weight of 5950 pounds. Lamb weighs 6350 pounds on the TRX curb. Based on these manufacturers’ claims, the Raptor with a V8 engine has an excellent power-to-weight ratio of 8.5 lbs / hp compared to the TRX’s 9.0 lbs / hp. Also, when it comes to off-road trucks named after prehistoric murder machines, the Raptor R has bigger claws.

Michael Simari Car and driver

Huge 37 inch BF Goodrich All-Terrain T / A KO2 tires are fitted to all Raptor R. Currently, trucks manufactured in RamTRX and other factories do not have that high rubber. The huge BFG is the same one that can be used with the V-6 Raptor. In fact, including the 37, the two models have the same ground clearance of 13.1 inches and the suspension setup is virtually the same. The biggest difference is that Ford offers a specially tuned damper for the R version and a 5% stiffer front spring to better handle the extra weight of the V-8. However, it is said that less than £ 100 will be added overall.

How to Find the Wild F-150 Raptor R

Ford didn’t want the regular Raptor owners to regret not having a more powerful version, so he chose not to make the two trucks look very different. However, the company still wanted the owners of the Raptor R to have something that would make the truck stand out as a large motor model. One of the most obvious signs is the high power dome of the hood. This is about an inch higher than the V-6 version.

Michael Simari Car and driver

Michael Simari Car and driver

The 700 hp V-8 clues between the truck’s inflated front fenders include some “R” callouts in a distinct shade of code orange. In addition to the small badges on the grille, power dome and tailgate, the “R” in the bedside graphic raptor lettering is orange. The graphics themselves are also unique to Raptor R and feature interesting patterns that should look like “rough and cracked desert land”. The interpretation is controversial. Fortunately, those who prefer a cleaner look can choose to remove the graphics for free.

Michael Simari Car and driver

Internally, the Raptor R looks like most other F-150 models and has almost the same technology and functionality as a regular Raptor. However, there are some clear details. The carbon fiber accents throughout the cabin have a unique pattern. Its upholstery is a mixture of black leather and microsuede, and the R comes standard with a pair of comfortable and supportive Recaro front seats. The steering wheel also has an “R” button that gives the driver instant access to a customized preset drive mode.

The 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R starts at $ 109,145. That’s about $ 27,000 more than the ’22 Raptor with a 37-inch tire package, and a $ 81,705 price tag without other options. Orders for the Raptor R are currently being accepted and Ford’s off-road super trucks will go into production this fall.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content on their website in different formats, or you may be able to find more information.

This content is created and maintained by third parties and imported into this page so that users can provide their email address. For more information on this and similar content, please visit piano.io.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.caranddriver.com/news/a40626149/2023-ford-f-150-raptor-r-revealed/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos