Coming Soon Redmi K50i: Here’s what we know so far:





Xiaomi hasn’t launched a K-series device in India for some time. The last K-series smartphone launched in India was the Redmi K20 series in 2019. But the good news for K-series fans is that Xiaomi will soon launch a new device, dated July 20th.

The Redmi K50i will be official in a few days and the launch event will be livestreamed on YouTube and the company’s social media pages.

Redmi K50i expected specs and features

The Redmi K50i has been in the news for some time and shares some teasers about what the company itself expects from smartphones. We don’t know everything yet, but some of the main highlights of this device are the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC, improved haptic feedback and 144Hz refresh rate, LiquidCool 2.0tech and more. This 144Hz refresh rate is the highest ever on a Redmi smartphone.

In addition to the Dimensity 8100 SoC, Xiaomi has not yet confirmed the RAM and storage capacity of the Redmi K50i. Also, I don’t know the exact screen size of the device, but one of the images doing the social media round is a small chin at the bottom of the device, a punched hole camera notch in the top center spot. is showing.

The Dimensity 8100 works with LiquidCool 2.0 technology. This technology needs to keep smartphones cool through heavy media consumption and games. For games, there are also X-axis vibration motors that help provide improved and more accurate tactile feedback.

The Redmi K50i will have three cameras on the back and one front camera. However, the exact specifications for these are unknown. The smartphone supports up to 12 bands of 5G connectivity and is equipped with faster LPDDR5 RAM. The Redmi K50i may have a 5080mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging. Rumor has it that the camera setup could include a 64MP primary shooter, an 8MP wide-angle, and a 2MP macro camera.

Expected price of Redmi K50i

The price of the Redmi K50i can be between Rs 24,000 and Rs 28,000 on the base model (probably 6GB / 128GB). The price of the 8GB / 256GB version of the Redmi K50i can be between Rs 29,000 and Rs 33,000.

After its launch on July 20th, the Redmi K50i will be available on July 22nd and will be available at Amazon India, Mi Stores and other retail stores.

