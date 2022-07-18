Google requires Android app developers to submit data security information by July 20th.





As Ars Technica points out, by July 20th, all apps listed in the Google Play store will expire. On that day, the list of all apps on your site should include information about the safety of the data provided by the developers of each app. The data safety feature can be found in most apps listed in the Play Store by opening a random app and scrolling down until you see the data safety heading on your screen.

Google is replacing the Android app’s permission list with a new data security feature on the Play Store

For example, when you open the TikTok app, under the Data Safety heading, “Safety begins with understanding how developers collect and share data. Data privacy and security practices. May vary by user’s use, region, and age. Developers provide this information and may be updated over time. ”According to TikTok’s Data Safety List, the app is with a third party. You can encrypt the data in transit and request deletion of the data without sharing the data.

Data safety list on TikTok’s Google Play store

The data safety list, on the other hand, states that the app collects location, personal information, and nine other types of data. If you’re curious about this, we recommend that you don’t install TikTok, or uninstall it if you’ve already added the app to your phone.

This data replaces the list of Android operating system permissions that your app requires from your OS. This list is created by Google and the data safety list is sent to Google by the app developer. Is there a difference? The app’s permission list is created by Google when scanning the permission information requested by the Play Store app, so the developer does not intentionally exclude or disclose it. However, the data security feature uses the data completely sent by the developer, so users must believe it. They tell the truth when developers tell Google that their apps don’t capture user’s personal and location data. Also, it is not possible to see if the developer who guarantees the app has his fingers crossed behind his back.

Android users need to trust both app developers and Google

This is how Google explains the new data safety list to Android app developers. “It is your sole responsibility to make a complete and accurate declaration in the Google Play app store list. Google Play reviews apps across all policy requirements, but cannot make decisions. Users on behalf of developers. I’ll show you how to handle the data. Only you have all the information you need to fill out the data safety form. Google has noticed a discrepancy between the behavior of the app and the declaration. In that case, we may take appropriate measures, including compulsory measures. “

The problem is that not only can app developers trust to pass all personal and private data that the app collects to Google, but they also need to ask themselves if they believe that Google can properly monitor the new data safety list. Is that there is. Given that I’m always writing about Android malware that has somehow passed Google’s scans, that’s a fair question.

If you recently switched from iOS to Android, the information about data security may seem familiar. This is because Apple has a similar feature in the App Store called App Privacy. This data shows what the app says it collects, which can be used to track users across third-party apps and websites. This feature also displays the data that a particular app collects and can be linked to an ID.

In other words, whether you install the Android app or the iOS app, there is a way to check the amount of personal data published. Can you trust these lists as they are from the app developer himself? IOS and Android users have no alternative, as Google has replaced app permissions with data safety lists.

