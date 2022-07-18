Google’s Nest WiFi Router 3 Pack is the lowest ever





Google currently sells Nest products on Amazon with significant discounts on Nest Doorbell (battery), Nest Security Cam (wired), Nest Cam Outdoor or Indoor (battery). However, the outstanding deal is the Nest WiFi Router (2nd Generation), which is available in 3 packs for just $ 199 (57% off) at the cheapest price I’ve ever seen.

A 3-pack setup can cover up to 6,600 square feet, which is sufficient for a large home. We received 84 reviews for the simplicity and ease of installation of the Google Nest WiFi Router. Easy to set up, its wireless radio is twice as powerful as the one in the old Google WiFi router. He also praised both the router and the access point for their unobtrusive design that fits perfectly in most homes.

The access point also acts as a speaker with a built-in Google Assistant that you can use to issue voice commands. You can’t completely replace the right speakers, but the sound quality is the same as the standalone Google Home Mini. The biggest drawback is the lack of WiFi 6 support, but otherwise these are some of the best mesh routers available.

The Nest Video Doorbell (battery), on the other hand, sells for $ 120, or $ 60 off regular price. The battery makes it easy to install and can be used on any door. In addition to the built-in speaker and microphone, it also provides features such as alerting visitors.

And finally, both wired and battery Nest Security Cameras are also marked down. The wired model (2nd generation) is priced at $ 79, or 21% off the regular $ 99 price, while the Nest Cam Outdoor or Indoor with battery (2nd generation) is down 33% to $ 120. I am. Both record at 1080p and send an alert to your phone when motion is detected on your site’s line. It also has a built-in speaker and microphone so you can hear what’s going on and talk to someone on the other side of the camera.

