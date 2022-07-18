Get a glimpse into the history of alternative technologies with Apple Newton





Image: Getty Images / Science & Society Picture Library

One of my first memories was seeing the first moon landing. So it’s no surprise that Apple TV’s For All Mankind was engrossed in the alternate history of the Space Race, which didn’t end with Apollo 17.

This is a fascinating drama that follows the development of the moonbase, space station, and nuclear spacecraft. And now, in the third season, as commercial space travel joins the competition between the United States and Russia, it will compete for a mission to Mars.

It is an interesting premise to look at the history of the continued Cold War, which meant that the Space Race continued until the 90s, and the cheap energy from the Moon rebuilt the world economy.

Thirty years of space-driven technological change means that the world of For All Mankind in Season 3 is very different from ours, but it’s still recognizable. Many of the changes seem small, but there are some very basic developments in computing and networking, and the show’s computing infrastructure is at least 10 years earlier than the 90’s, with an unchanged design. It shows that it is hidden under aesthetics.

Some of these changes are reminiscent of most taken paths where changes in investment and standards could drive technology in new ways. This is a storytelling approach reminiscent of Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey (a movie in which the show regularly wears its hat). The Space Shuttle took people to the space station and beyond, but now it was skipped by the old PanAm, where was the videophone? Performed by the first iteration of AT & T.

Last week I sat down to catch up with the episode and found an interesting part of that background technique. It’s an Apple Newton-based videophone that’s clearly not new to the show’s characters. What surprised me most was that it reminded me of a long-forgotten project I was involved in in the early 1990s.

At that time, Newton was a state-of-the-art technology based on early versions of ARM’s RISC processor, with its own NewtonScript programming environment and object-based file system. Yes, it had handwriting recognition, but it didn’t make it interesting to anyone working in the ubiquitous computing field at the time. Most interestingly, as part of a platform specifically designed for high-speed wireless networks, we were able to pack (at that time) low power consumption into a small form factor.

The device the For All Mankind production team built for the show (a 3D-printed shell wrapped around an iPhone) is the 90’s Newton Phone with the addition of a camera and high-speed network.

Technology made rapid progress in the 1990s @ forallmankind_alt-history! All of us @Apple geeks have created (and played with) modified Newton removable cameras and video calls! The props also fit inside the # iPhone 12 Pro Max.The #NewtonPOV angle of the show was #shotoniphone#Applepic.twitter.com/wASQcG7Qw9

Ben McGinnis (@bengmcg) June 23, 2022

And that’s where I enter the story. The European Union has a program of research grants designed to encourage the European technology industry. We have just finished work on a project to investigate the possibility of providing a wireless network in the office using CT2, an early digital cordless telephone technology. The group leader asked me how I could work with a consortium of another company. Bid on the grant.

The early 90’s was a difficult time for the telecommunications industry. At the heart of the networked world we were building, we were able to see how digital technology will change how digital technology works with the transition from wired to wireless. Every week, I sat in the lab’s library reading a new treatise from the IEEE Journal explaining new technologies and protocols when the standards that underlie today’s global networks were defined.

One of those technologies was HiperLAN. Designed at the same time as the first IEEE 802.11 wireless standard, it combines a small cell approach to the network with higher data rates than the first 802.11 system, aiming for more than 5 mbps. This may seem slow by today’s standards, but it was 1994. We spent some time exploring how to use the KA9Q ham radio IP network protocol changes to provide connectivity to wireless devices using the asynchronous transfer mode protocol. Manage connections on the same frequency when there is no site line between many transmitters and receivers.

We worked on a proposal for my original position paper, “Handheld Multimedia Devices,” which uses Newton as the base for the team’s devices to deliver manuals and other documents using HiperLAN. ..

Towards the end of the first phase of the project, I came across the CU-SeeMe project at Cornell University. This is the first simple video conference application. You can use Connectix’s low-cost camcorders to add video chat to your Macintosh computer and work with low-bandwidth networks. So we put it into the mix and suggested that we could attach the camera to a Newton-based device so that engineers could show each other problems and share solutions. I remember thinking it was a good idea at the time.

Then I was offered a fascinating job elsewhere and handed over my notice and set out to build part of the consumer internet. I don’t know what happened after I left. I suspect the project wasn’t funded and was lost in the file.

Newton was canceled because it was too big, heavy and expensive, so at some point Qualcomm tried to convince Apple to put Qualcomm’s radio in and create early smartphone candidates, but no further. It was

For years I forgot about the project. An alternative version of the device we proposed long ago that was used for video calls to spacecraft until we turned on the Apple TV stream and watched it there.

And now I know what I made in that alternative universe.

