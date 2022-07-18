Tasmania, Texas, or Tipperary? The Irish Times is an expert Google Maps player at a glance





As you can see in Google Maps Street View, you’ll see discreet highways and trees on your screen. It can be anywhere from Tasmania to Texas. This will be in the southern Philippines. Somewhere along this road, Trevor Rainbolt immediately says he clicks on a location on the world map within 20km of that location.

Next is a winding road through the woods. Lake Tahoe? Siberia? If you’re not in Japan, you’re here in Switzerland. Yes, we must be here in Japan, says Rainbolt, who correctly identifies the country.

Rainbolt has become the face of a fast-growing community of geographic fanatics playing a game called GeoGuessr. The premise is simple. When you stare at your computer or cell phone, you’re depressed somewhere in the world of Google Street View and you need to guess where you are as soon as possible. You can click to navigate roads and cities and scan for identifiable landmarks and languages. The closer you guess, the more points you will earn.

To some, Rainbolts Snap’s answer looks magical. For him, they are simply the result of countless hours of practice and an insatiable thirst for geographic knowledge. Rainbolt, a 23-year-old online video producer in Los Angeles, says he doesn’t think Im is a genius. It’s like a magician. The trick is easy for a magician, but much more difficult for anyone else.

For casual players, crossing still images of winding idyllic roads, Mediterranean hills and tuk-tuk-filled roads can be quiet without any time limit. But for performers like Rainbolt, the pace is enthusiastic and it takes less than a few seconds to locate.

Rainbolt is not the top GeoGuessr player in the world. The distinction is often attributed to a Dutch teenager utilizing GeoStique, or a French player known as Blinky. However, since the beginning of the year, Rainbolt has been GeoGuessr’s standard bearer and has been shared with 820,000 followers on TikTok and other social platforms, thanks to its compelling social media posts.

Appearing in hoodies and headphones when dramatic classical music plays in the background, Rainbolt identifies a country at a glance at a patch of sky or wood. For some videos, after watching a Street View image for a tenth of a second, black and white, pixelated, or all of the above, it guesses the correct locale. In others, he is blindfolded and (correctly) guesses the explanation someone else has provided to him.

The most shocking video is Rainbolt’s use of geomorphological research to pinpoint where the music video was shot. In one viral clip, he found the exact streets of Nevada from a video of a man driving in Capybara. If I go missing, I hope someone hires this guy for me, one Twitter user commented.

GeoGuessr was created in 2013 by Swedish software engineer Anton Walln. He came up with this idea while trekking all over the United States. Early influential people, such as the British YouTuber Geo Wizard, contributed to the promotion of the game. It also became popular during pandemics when a multiplayer mode called battle royale was introduced. Rainbolts social media posts have further boosted it. Last month, in a promotional coup, Rainbolt livestreamed with Ludwig Ahgren. Ludwig Ahgren is a former Twitch personality currently broadcasting to 3 million followers on YouTube.

Trevor Rainbolt has become the face of a fast-growing community of geographic fanatics playing quirky games called GeoGuessr.Photo: Jack Bourg / The New York Times

The GeoGuessr site has 40 million accounts, says Filip Antell, who heads the content for GeoGuessr, a 25-person company in Stockholm. Some of those people are subscribers who chip $ 1.99 per month for their ability to play an unlimited number of games. According to Antell, the revenue will be paid to the developers and Google and will charge GeoGuessr for software usage.

Growing up in Arkansas, Rainbolt has never left North America, despite his worldwide knowledge. However, there are many places on his bucket list, such as the Aleutian Islands in Laos and Alaska. People tell Rainbolt that his passion is a little crazy. The most common questions his friends ask him are: Is that true? He says so and promises to never forge a video. He sometimes makes a mistake in the country. He mistakes the United States for Canada and the Czech Republic for Slovakia are two common mistakes, even for the best players. And he admits that he posted his highlights primarily on social media, rather than the occasional fumble.

So how does he do it?

Of course, the key is practice. Rainbolt falls into the GeoGuessr Rabbit Hole during a pandemic, watching others livestream their play and pouring learning guides gathered by geography enthusiasts. He says he studied 4-5 hours every day. He repeatedly plays GeoGuessr in a particular country to get a feel for the terrain and remembers how landmarks such as road signs and utility poles vary from country to country. Frankly, I haven’t lived a social life in the last year, he says. But it’s so much fun and I enjoy learning, so it’s worth it.

Some of the main functions Rainbolt uses to distinguish countries are bollards, which are stanchions used as barriers to the sides of the road. Utility poles; License plates; Which side of the road the car is driving? And the color of the soil. If you know where to look, there are other clues. Image quality is as important as the color of the car used to record the terrain, as well as Google’s use of cameras of different generations to shoot different countries. For example, a glimpse of a white car in South America means you’re in Peru, Bolivia, or Chile, says Rainbolt.

Once, when Mills was playing GeoGuessr with his father, she quickly identified the image in Uruguay because of the lines on the road. His reaction was why you knew it, she says.

Professional GeoGuessr players are so described not because they make a living by saying that the competitive scene is still in its infancy but growing rapidly, but because it is the best in the world.

Leon Cornale, a 21-year-old professional player known as Kodiak of Germany, describes the competitive GeoGuessr as fragmented and fragmented. For example, a group of French players form their own community and host tournaments, while other players form a group through Reddit. However, the recent popularity of GeoGuessrs on social media has boosted interest in broader competition.

The best players, often at the young age of 15, have begun to compete for world records and take part in tournaments hosted by Rainbolt and livestreamed on Twitch. With little money, star players have won the praise of thousands of casual GeoGuessr players who gather on Discord servers to exchange tips and share scores.

24-year-old Lukas Zircher from Innsbruck, Austria, fell in love with GeoGuessr when he came across one of the Rainbolts Instagram posts. Zilcher decided that he too wanted to be one of the greats in the game. It’s hard to get better, it’s really good, says Zircher. His free time is now spent studying bollards and learning the colors of South African soil. I can recognize all African countries from some pictures, but I still miss all Eastern European countries.

Syd Mills, a 22-year-old freelance illustrator from New Jersey, was fascinated by the content of Rainbolts. She has played GeoGuessr before, but she was surprised at how quickly she improved when she watched his video providing tips for identifying the country. This time, instead of passively roaming around looking for language hints and flags, he picked up guardrails, road markings, bollards, and more, Mills says.

She sometimes experiences moments that she imagines to resemble the awe that Rainbolt stimulates. Once, when playing GeoGuessr with her father, she quickly identified her image in Uruguay because of the lines on the road. His reaction was why you knew it, she says.This article was originally published in The New York Times

