How to accelerate innovation in the trade and logistics industry





Co-founder and CEO of AI entrepreneur Windward (Lon: WNWD).

These are the golden ages of marine ecosystems. Just think about it. Ten years ago, I didn’t even know where the ship was in the open ocean. Now we are seeing the emergence of a real maritime technology market.

Sir Isaac Newton said in a letter to British scientist Robert Hooke, “If I look further, it’s because of standing on the shoulders of giants.” Indeed, it gives rise to the concept. You don’t have to start innovation and further inventions from scratch if you find a way to create continuity of knowledge and information among key stakeholders.

One of the biggest challenges in any industry is commercialization. It’s a way to deliver tangible value, or a way to deliver data or AI-to-customer workflows. Transport includes a large number of transactions (eg wet bulk and dry bulk, card transport and liner transport), ship types (eg Panamax and Aframax), and processes (eg prefix and postfixcha). ), And always seems to be so. More innovation and value to offer to our customers.

In addition, many traders, shipping companies, and organizations with room to scale like to build their own IT platforms. Every company has a secret source and unique knowledge and know-how that they don’t want to share with others. We can also see companies showing the true value of digitalization to others. We believe this drives the desire of more traditional freight carriers, shippers, and other stakeholders who want to think faster and move forward. However, according to Thetius research, digitization in transportation is only the first step.

A look and review of this development in the world of container shipping reveals that many applications and platforms are being built, from booking platforms to visibility platforms and marketplaces. This space has a local platform, an international platform, and an integrated platform.

We were fortunate enough to be able to create a number of very valuable products that really move needles for thousands of users. Having worked on so many products in this area, there are some common themes highlighted in this article that all organizations working in this and other industries can learn from and apply their own products. I can do it.

Going back to the basics

Over the past few months, we have seen many opportunities to accelerate ecosystem innovation. We believe this will allow businesses to move away from building on legacy data, accelerate innovation, reduce time to value realization, and increase customer and end-user value.

There are several things to consider when building an internal or external solution.

1. User persona: Who is the user persona building the solution?

2. Pain: What are the main pains and value propositions?

3. Flow: What are the main workflows you need to support?

4. Insights: What data streams and insights do you need to add value to your users? Specifically, how can these insights be integrated into the workflow?

5. Focus: Do you need to build yourself rather than partner with others?

Many CEOs and companies are reviewing their focus, operational plans and budgets depending on capital market conditions. Startups that have raised Round A or B face major challenges if they want to raise more. Companies building internal applications need to focus more than ever and complete the build-to-partner-to-purchase analysis.

BMW as a test case

In the process of building a single BMW car, the manufacturer may use 10,000 SKUs (stock keeping units). Most of them are manufactured by third parties. In the software world, it’s almost the same. We are all accelerating AI development with databases (such as MongoDB), infrastructure (such as GraphQL), and open libraries. However, when it comes to data, at least in the broader maritime and supply chain world, the insights that power our machines are still very constrained to simple tracking or transport movement data.

Applying the same approach may help accelerate innovation here. Can we build on the innovations of others and use the insights as a service to focus on the essentials, rather than starting all the insights from scratch?

Given everything that is happening in the capital markets, it seems essential to narrow our focus and improve our quality. Collaboration and focus are not the opposite of each other. They are the necessary complementary elements.

