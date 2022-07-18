Tinnitus Digital Health Specialist Sound Raises $ 3.3 Million





Oto, a UK digital health company focused on tinnitus, has raised $ 3.3 million in seed investment three months after the completion of the Silicon Valley Y Combinator accelerator program.

Currently, there is no cure for tinnitus. Tinnitus affects 1 in 7 people worldwide and is generally uncontrolled or remains poorly controlled. Due to the growing number of people suffering from tinnitus and the lack of a definitive solution that is widely available, the founding team of Otos set out to develop a unique solution based on clinical experience and personal experience of the medical condition. Did.

Founded by former army surgeons Dr. Edmund Farrer, Dr. George Rydig, and Tinnitus and Nose and Throat Surgery Specialist Registrar, Dr. Jameel Musafer, Oto is the first venture-funded digital tinnitus solution.

The oversubscribed $ 3.3 million seed round is led by Octopus Ventures, supported by Goodwater Capital and Y Combinator, and additionally funded by Calm Sterm Ventures and Bethnal Green Ventures.

Kamran Adle, an investor in Octopus Ventures, said: Tinnitus currently affects about 50 million people in the United States and the United Kingdom, of which 20 million suffer from tinnitus. For many, this is a condition that they have little choice but to learn to live with them. However, the sound team refuses to get used to it and instead offers a 10x cheaper and more convenient way to help people manage their condition. They probably won’t complain, but we all know people who are suffering from tinnitus and have seen the impact it has on their personal lives. This is one of the reasons we wanted to help the George, Ed, and Oto teams as a whole reach out to the market and provide innovative digital solutions to long-overlooked issues.

According to the guidance of the National Institute for Health and Care Technology, the recommended first-line treatment for tinnitus-related pain is digital cognitive-behavioral therapy, but there was no digital option until the sound was launched.

Oto builds solutions, provides science-backed support programs via mobile apps, and manages state. In the first five months of this year, the company has achieved:

Pre-Seed Investment One of Y Combinator’s 15 UK health tech startups since the launch of the program in 2005 Three Global Partnerships with Tuned, Nuheara and Treble Health to Expand Support for Digital Suzunitas in 2022 in London 19th fastest growing company

Dr. Ed Farah said: As a chronic disease that is not well understood and for which no cure is known, the effects of tinnitus can extend to affected people, and this rise is very important to us. Achieving an oversubscribe round at any time was a big achievement and I was very proud of something. However, due to sluggish investment, founding teams need to be more deliberate in how they spend their money.

For us, this is a precise product market adaptation to accelerate towards profitability by ensuring that the product is developed to directly address the needs of a very poorly serviced community. Means to double the achievement of. We have accumulated our experience as part of the W22 Y Combinator program and have been guided by a great team of investors led by industry expert Octopus Ventures.

