Moscow, July 18 (Reuters)-Google on Alphabet (GOOGL.O) said Monday 21.8 billion rubles ($ 387 million) from Russian courts for not repeatedly removing content that Moscow considers illegal Was fined, Interfax news agency reported.

Russia has long opposed the distribution of content on foreign technology platforms that violate its restrictions, but since Moscow gathered troops before sending it to Ukraine in February, a boiling controversy has plunged into a full-scale battle. did.

At the end of last year, Google was fined 7.2 billion for failing to remove or block content.

The bank account of the Russian unit was confiscated, urging the subsidiary to file for bankruptcy and making it impossible to pay staff and vendors.read more

Google, which may appeal the judgment, did not immediately respond to the request for comment sent by email.

Communications regulator Roskomnadzor participates in unauthorized protests in June when Alphabet’s video platform YouTube deliberately disseminates false information about the Ukrainian conflict, allows content to promote the views of radicals, and participates in unauthorized protests against children. He said he called.

“YouTube, a video hosting site, deliberately promotes the dissemination of misleading information about the progress of special military operations in Ukraine, damaging the credibility of the Russian Federation’s troops,” Roskomnadzor said.

Russia states that it is conducting a “special military operation” in Ukraine to mitigate its security threats and protect Russian speakers from persecution.

Ukraine and its western allies dismiss allegations such as unfounded excuses for illegal land acquisition. ($ 1 = 56.2500 rubles)

