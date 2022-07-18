CO2 formate conversion technology with significantly improved production rate





Manufacture and utilization of formate catalyzed by fluorine-doped tin oxide for CO2 conversion. Credit: Korea Institute of Science and Technology (KIST)

Carbon dioxide and hydrogen energy as resources are considered to be the most practical means of achieving carbon neutrality. However, innovation is essential to be environmentally and economically feasible. To this end, a Korean research team has developed a unique technique that takes advantage of the synergies of both areas.

Korea Institute of Science and Technology (KIST, Chairman: Suk Jin Yun) reports that the research group of Dr. Oh Hyun Suk of the Clean Energy Research Center has developed a technology to stably convert carbon dioxide into a useful liquid compound (geicic acid). Did. ) Mass synthesis is performed using a fluorine-doped tin oxide catalyst. Formic acid, also known as formic acid, is a basic chemical raw material used in various industries such as food processing, preservatives, dyeing agents, plasticizers, snow removers, and hardening inhibitors due to its unique acidity, antibacterial properties, and ability. is. Controls pH. In recent years, it has also been in the limelight as a raw material for environmentally friendly biodegradable plastics.

Today, most formates are produced by the thermochemical reaction of fossil fuels, so carbon dioxide emissions during the manufacturing process are unavoidable. Although carbon dioxide can be produced in an environmentally friendly manner by directly converting it to formate by an electrochemical reaction, it is necessary to improve the performance of the electrode material that converts gas into a liquid phase and ensure its durability. This allows the electrodes to function stably for a long period of time.

Modeling of structural changes during the CO2 conversion reaction between fluorine-doped tin oxide and tin oxide. Credit: Korea Institute of Science and Technology (KIST)

KIST’s research team focused on the fact that fluorine-doped tin oxide is less likely to metallize and maintain the carbon dioxide conversion activity of the catalyst than normal tin oxide. Researchers have developed electrodes that maintain high formate conversion activity in a stable manner by using a relatively simple method of doping fluorine during tin oxide synthesis. The fluorine-doped tin oxide electrode produced by the proposed method showed a formic acid production rate four times that of the existing commercially available tin oxide electrode, and the durability was improved by 100 times or more, so that the long-term reaction time was one week or more.

Alternatively, formate is one of the most promising candidates for liquid organic hydrogen carriers (LOHC). It is a hydrogen storage material that binds hydrogen to a third substance, enabling storage and transportation without resorting to expensive, sturdy dedicated containers. .. At the core of LOHC technology is ensuring liquefied compounds with high storage capacity for hydrogen and safety, even when exposed to external factors. Formate has this characteristic. By applying the technology developed by researchers, environmental and economic concerns, which were previously considered to be weak points, will be resolved at the same time, so it is expected that the competitiveness with other candidate materials such as ammonia will be reassessed.

According to Dr. Oh Hyun-sook, “By developing highly efficient electrodes, we can build a continuous system for mass-producing formate from carbon dioxide.

“This is not only the direction of carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS), but also the” kill two birds with one stone “type of technology that provides the ideal large amount of formate for hydrogen storage. I have. As the supply of renewable energy increases, hydrogen-based societies advance, and systems become economically feasible, they will contribute significantly to carbon neutrality in the future. “

This study was published in Nature Communications.

Involved in the Act: Detailed information on key chemical intermediates identified in pollutant-to-fuel reactions: Young-Jin Ko et al, investigating the dopant effect of tin oxide nanoparticles for CO2 electrical reduction to formates , Nature Communications (2022). DOI: 10.1038 / s41467-022-29783-7

Provided by the National Research Council for Science and Technology

