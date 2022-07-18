Top 10 Points from ETF Ecosystem Unwrap 2022





Over 65 ETF experts, professional investors and regulators provided insights over a three-day period at ETF Streams’ flagship ETF Cosystem Unwrapped event, with participants content with industry expertise. This is some of the hottest takes from people at the forefront of the ETF industry.

1. “Passive attack”

Passive debate, which is currently the peak of debate in the industry, was addressed by several speakers at the conference. In the keynote, Amundi’s head of ETFs, indexing and smart beta business lines, Arnaud Llinas, suggested that passives aren’t absolutely big, but they have too many assets and too few homes.

In another keynote, FT Alphaville editor and Trillions author Robin Wigglesworth: The Band of Wall Street Renegades agreed on how the index fund was invented and the Finance Forever changed. It’s dangerous and I’m worried.

2. European Commission lowers expectations for integrated tapes

In a keynote speech by Tilman Lueder, head of the European Commission’s securities market, attendees said they had to put up with the introduction of integrated tapes. Ruder said it would be wise to implement equity and fixed income tapes only in Phase 1.

In contrast, Keshava Shastry, Global Head of Capital Markets at DWS, said no separate ETF tapes were needed and it was possible to integrate integrated tapes for ETFs as part of establishing tapes for equities. Said.

3. Schiller’s “infectious” inflation warning

Professor Robert Shiller, a legendary industry figure, was a big attraction for professional investors who attended Day 1. He compared the current inflationary environment to the 1970s and talked about the potential for a dramatic rise in interest rates used by the Federal Reserve in 1979.

He does not believe that the world economy has reached that point, but warned that the era of silent inflation is over and said that actual inflation is contagious.

4. Brexit hampers ETF innovation

Shane Coveney, a partner of Dillon Eastace, sheds light on the challenges faced by publishers considering publishing in the UK’s post-EU environment. He emphasized that no new issuers have been listed on the London Stock Exchange since Northern Trastore Set Management in 2020, and that they will wait four to six months before launching their products under current regulations. Did.

Coveney said the costs regulated under Section 272 of the 2000 Financial Services and Markets Act are enormous $ 250,000, and issuers go to white label providers for this.

5. A growing wedge between the UK and the EU

From curbing innovation to expanding divergence, London is moving further away from Europe on major financial issues, said Robert Mellor, PwC’s partner and UK alternative market leader.

He said that equivalence is a voyage ship. A divergence will occur as the UK focuses on being a global financial center rather than a full partnership with the EU. Meanwhile, the EU is also changing its stance on the meaning of equivalence.

6. Addressing Diversity Issues

At the breakfast workshop on the second day, he talked with Equileap co-founder and CEO Diana van Maasdijk about some family truths about the industry and said he hadn’t seen women in the top position yet. rice field. The workshop stated that education and more women’s role models are needed to improve this.

Gabriela Herculano, CEO and co-founder of iClima Earth, said more women should speak out more about their career orientation. Women tend to be shy in seeking promotion.

7. The future of innovation and ETF trading

Despite the fragmentation of the well-documented European ETF market, technological advances continue to drive innovation in this area.

Speaking in another panel, Shastry said the technology helped the ETF ecosystem survive during COVID-19, especially on the fixed income side.

ETFs were used to support the underlying bond market during the COVID-19 crisis. ETFs were used in a more sophisticated way than buy and hold. Thanks to advanced technology, we were able to increase transactions during COVID-19. “

8. A long way to adopt retail ETFs

Germany’s rise as an ETF power was a topic that was highly discussed at the conference, but industry figures pointed out how much progress was needed across the rest of Europe. James McManus, CIO of Nutmeg, said ETFs are not easy to understand, especially for everyday private investors.

However, Simon Miller, co-founder and international director of scalable capital, said Italy is the most likely market to follow Germany’s leadership.

9. CSDR remains a “problem”

Given the report of the successful start of the Central Securities Depository (CSDR), attendees listened enthusiastically to the opinions of the miners.

Alan Stewart, vice president of ETF sales and relationships management at Clearstream, said the regulations that came into force in February are still a pain point for the industry, but optimistic that they will benefit more.

He said things would work smoother and cheaper once things were settled. Fines are not in our interests.

10. Cryptographic ETP has gone through their pace

Tom Wan, a research analyst at 21Shares, gave insight into what happened in the aftermath of the Terra crash and what caused the crash. This is a crypto-specific event and the wider pain Bitcoin feels is the stock market.

Even Professor Schiller put a lot of emphasis on cryptocurrencies and questioned their long-term future, but hoped he would invest in it when he first heard it. Ultumus CEO Bernie Thurston added that crypto ETP should start slowly.

This article was first published in ETF Insider, ETF Stream’s monthly ETF magazine for professional European investors.Click here to access the full issue

Related article

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.etfstream.com/features/top-10-takeaways-from-etf-ecosystem-unwrapped-2022/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos