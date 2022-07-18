Snapchat brings chats and calls to the web for paid subscribers





Snapchat features such as snapchat, chat, and video calls have been introduced to desktops via new web apps, making it the first time the company has been able to use services outside of smartphones.

With Snapchat for Web, you can log in with your Snapchat account to send private messages and call your friends on your desktop. Initially, the web platform will only be available to Snapchat Plus subscribers, and the first major feature will be released since Snap announced the paid tier in June. It will be first accessible to subscribers in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. Snapchat is only compatible with Google’s Chrome browser, not Apples Safari.

Snapchat was created as a visual-first messaging app, but Nathan Boyd, head of messaging products, says web services make sense because users use desktop computers more often. .. With the upcoming introduction of Snaps AR lenses, Snapchat for Web provides additional space for users to chat and make phone calls in the same window. With more computer users between the pandemic and the new semester, Boyd said Snap wants to bring more products to the web over time.

Yes, Snapchat for Web will continue to open for the (webcam) camera. You can also edit Bitmoji from the web. Image: Snap It felt like it was an unfulfilled opportunity.

Snap has established itself primarily as an AR platform for lenses, but the core use cases for the app are still private, temporary messaging and calling. This causes the web version of Snapchat to compete with Discord and MetasWhatsApp, which are also available on the desktop. According to Boyd, 100 million people call each month on Snapchat, spending an average of 30 minutes or more a day, and chatting is usually the last time they chat before closing the app.

We are always looking for ways to meet our community where they are, he says in an interview. It felt like it was an unfulfilled opportunity.

Deploying web extensions to subscribers first shows that the company is taking its pay tier seriously as an additional way to make money. Leadership warns that revenue growth is slowing, putting Snap under unprecedented pressure to monetize more users than Twitter to 332 million active users a day. increase. Initially, the desktop version doesn’t have a major source of revenue for ad snaps, but we expect loyal users to return.

