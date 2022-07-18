Here’s how to change your Apple ID password on iOS, Mac, and the web:





If you are an Apple user, you will know how important your Apple ID is. Your Apple ID is associated with the Apple ecosystem and is required for all services, including the App Store, iMessage, iCloud, FaceTime, Apple Music, Apple Arcade, and Apple TV. Well, everything. You will also need your Apple ID to set up a new Apple device.

If for some reason you feel your Apple ID password is at stake, or if you’re one of the most sophisticated individuals who often do housekeeping that requires a password, changing your password can be completed in just a few steps. ..

Of course, you can change your password only if you remember your old password. If you forget it, you’ll need to use a password reset route that you can start from your Apple device.

You also need the following new passwords to choose from:

-At least 8 characters

-Have at least one number

–One capital letter

-1 lowercase

-And you can’t reuse last year’s old password

How to reset Apple ID password from iOS device

-On your iPad, iPhone, or Apple Watch[設定]Go to.

-Tap your name at the top, then[パスワードとセキュリティ]Tap.

――――[パスワードの変更]Tap.

-You will need to enter your device passcode and then enter and confirm your new password.

――――[変更]Tap.

-Main[設定]When you return to the screen, you will need to sign in with your new password to access the services and features now.

How to reset Apple ID password from Mac

-Click the Apple menu from the upper left corner.

――――[システム環境設定]Click and then[AppleID]Click the tile.

――――[パスワードとセキュリティ]Click.

-next,[パスワードの変更]Click.

-Next, enter the password you are currently using to unlock your Mac computer.

-Next, enter and confirm your new password.

-At the end,[変更]Click.

How to reset your Apple ID password from the web

-Go to appleid.apple.com.

-From the top menu bar[サインイン]Click to sign in to your Apple ID account.

-From the side menu[サインインとセキュリティ]Click.

-next,[パスワード]Choose.

-Enter your current password, then enter and confirm your new password.

-Select the checkbox from which you can choose to sign out from all Apple devices and websites.

-At the end,[パスワードの変更]Click.

