Will Google lose its monopoly?





Reprinted from the Independent Institute

In fact, it’s a trick question.

Google (sorry, alphabet) does not have exclusive rights.

It is not due to the wise definition of words. Is Google the only way to search to find information? No, there is a library full of books, and there are other people, many of whom know things.

Is Google the only way to communicate with people far away? Again, there are other email providers (Outlook, Proton, etc.), cell phones, landlines, regular face-to-face interactions (if you can imagine), handwritten snail emails, screams, and smoke signals.

Is Google the only way to navigate? No, Garmin still exists (just checked). The stars (just checked) have been guiding navigation for thousands of years.

Is Google the only browser? No, it’s just a preferred browser.

What about advertising? Is there any other way? Of course, billions of dollars are spent on non-digital advertising each year (Google isn’t the only channel for all digital advertising).

Try this logic on a myriad of other services offered by Google (ie YouTube). The result is the same alternative, but generally perceived as inferior, but there are many.

So let’s fix this question: will Google stop being a really big and dominant company?

yes.

A journey down a memorable path

The title of my work is just one word different from the essay published at The Guardian in 2007. So Victor Keegan wondered if MySpace was an unstoppable Jaguar note. If it were a country, Keegan said MySpace would be the seventh largest after Russia and Bangladesh. About a year later, Facebook overtook MySpace as the social media platform with the most users. Last spring I asked Econ 101 students how many people had heard about MySpace. About half raised their hands.

Given the important similarities with Google, it’s important to consider why MySpace is considered impregnable. It wasn’t just that MySpace was big. The history of the US economy is a graveyard for huge and even huge businesses that were once thought to be out of control. Their names are Legion A & P Grocery, Sears, Blockbuster and can properly throw Google+, Google’s failed social media platform.

MySpace, like all social media platforms, had the elements to make your network better.

Network products increase in value with the number of people who use them. Once upon a time, friends began to boast that his home across the town was particularly special. You see, he explained, it was the first house in town to have a phone. Even then, I clearly remember the fun of creeping up. I remember thinking they must have been calling someone out of town. As Id tells me, a 10 year old kid isn’t good at comeback.

If there’s only one phone in the world, it’s not worth it (perhaps not as a terrible anchor for a small boat, at least for its intended use). The more people who have access to a phone, the more valuable an individual phone will be. Obviously, the same is true for social media platforms. When you and Tom alone (obviously half of my students don’t understand that reference), MySpace is a lonely place. Why log in?

However, this logic also works to increase the value of network products. There is a self-permanent and virtuous cycle associated with MySpace gaining more users. Every time you add a member, MySpace becomes more attractive and doesn’t always have a linear relationship. Perhaps there is a turning point threshold that makes MySpace so attractive that membership avalanches occur. Well, everyone is doing it, so people start joining all at once.

As a result, producers of networked products have great advantages for starters. MySpace was the first of its kind. It started what we now call social media. There is probably an invincible position in it. The potential for any start-up to become a rival inevitably begins with zero users. Therefore, any start-up will be less attractive to potential users if it has the potential to become a rival. It will never catch up.

But such an argument is too proven. If these network dynamics are so powerful, how did even the first social media platforms get started? Who was Toms’ first friend? (You can probably see this on Google).

Barriers to entry

Obviously, you know how the story ends. Not only did Facebook overtake its rivals, but it began to fill it rudely very quickly.

That is how the market works. All producers are forced to serve the whimsical whimsical of consumers. It may seem that the owner of the company, or perhaps the owner of the company, decides what the company will produce. To some extent, that’s true. However, if the owner wants to maintain the going concern assumption, he will only do so by meeting consumer preferences at a lower cost than rival producers.

The advantage of this simple logic is that it can be applied in the face of so-called barriers to entry. It is true that having the characteristics of a network and being a pioneer is a barrier to entry. But nothing is metaphysically sacred about barriers to entry. They are just obstacles that must be overcome for successful action. In other words, every action is costly, so there are (certain) barriers to entry associated with performing the action. These costs are barriers. Successful behavior is behavior that benefits more than cost.

Moreover, barriers to entry in the traditional sense exist only because the company is providing value. For example, brand loyalty may be cited as a barrier to entry. However, brand loyalty only reflects the perception of value that consumers receive.

The advantage of MySpace’s pioneers is that in order for rivals to overtake it, they need to be much better for success. For Facebook, these barriers weren’t insurmountable, even in the area of ​​social media where they were probably substantive.

But there is another type of barrier to entry that I haven’t mentioned. It was created by the government. These barriers have different welfare attributes compared to those that occur in the market. They are not the result of a company providing value. And yes, tech companies usually seek such special privileges in the form of regulations that impose disproportionate costs on SMEs. The recent GDPR privacy law in Europe is a good example.

In fact, such barriers are likely to represent Google’s best hopes of discouraging the tendency to erode the market. Yet, again, the evasive entrepreneurial business phenomenon of circumventing or completely ignoring rules can undermine established rent-seeking. Uber, where taxi unions have broken a transportation deadlock, is the best example of recent times.

There is no difference this time

Public discourse on these issues tends to show presenteeism, this time differentiating.

For some reason, giants like A & P Grocery and MySpace have been dumped into the trash pile market of failed companies, but Google is just … not.

Why exactly?

The advantage of the starter is not a silver bullet, and it is not clear that the network effect is as strong for Google as any other digital company. They exist because more people who use Google generate more information, which makes using Google more valuable. Still, Keegan said in a 2007 article that it’s easy to change search engines, even on Google. However, changing your social network not only requires you to move all your videos, audio, messages, and photos to another location, but you also lose your friend’s network unless your friends migrate with you. MySpace can’t make that easy. Replace Google? Compared to getting rid of social media platforms like Myspace, Keegan in 2007 says it’s simple.

Is it different because Google is big? Ask John Rockefeller, whose Standard Oil had already begun to shrink dramatically before the famous Antimonopoly Act of 1911. Ask K Mart, Sears, or A & P Grocery Store.

Is Google’s exceptionalism a way to buy potential rivals and shelve their technology? Its behavior indicates that those innovators did not realize that their invention was sufficiently superior to Google. They are willing to accept the acquisition rather than face-to-face with Google. And when a really great invention comes, they refuse to offer Google, so they know it well.

You’ll also ask for an invisible economic angle: how many new businesses have been created for Google’s platform, search engines, advertising features, or other services? After all, it’s an empirical question, and if no one has it, someone should try to roughly calculate the number.

What about Google because it’s the platform on which digital rivals must first live, move, and have their presence? This is the logic of the dressed up starter. Yes, that is the barrier to entry. No, I can’t get over it. Again, there are barriers to the value created.

You don’t have to like or approve everything Google does to acknowledge these points. I don’t. But which company does that apply to most of us? Rather, recognizing these ideas is a way of saying that Google, like all of us, is facing constraints. Google toasts when someone else meets consumer tastes relatively well. The market will see it. And history proves that.

Similarly, such conclusions should ease the enthusiasm for the frankly used policy instruments of antitrust law. Antitrust laws often make the market less competitive, but nothing more. It favors large companies at the expense of small start-ups. It punishes market competition winners, athletes who have demonstrated their ability to meet consumer tastes at low cost. It diverts resources to political processes. In short, it has a daunting effect on the very market where people believe it is already calcified.

When Google fades into history books, it’s probably not due to actions taken in Washington. It’s due to the visionary behavior of someone digitally tinkering in the garage.

You know how Google did it.

Caleb S. Fuller

Caleb S. Fuller is an assistant professor of economics at Grove City College. His research interests include organizational economics, economics of privacy, and the relationship between institutions and entrepreneurship. He has published a treatise in the Austrian Economics Review, among the public choices, international reviews of law and economics, and other outlets. He holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from Globe City University and a PhD in economics from George Mason University.

Receive notifications of new articles from CalebS.Fuller and AIER.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aier.org/article/will-google-ever-lose-its-monopoly/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos