The best technology products and the most innovative AI / ML companies in 2022

We asked some TechRepublics contributors to provide their expertise in software, networking solutions, and hardware. They considered the usefulness and outstanding capabilities of the best technologies for remote work, cybersecurity, collaboration and DaaS, and Matt Asay has put together a list of the most innovative artificial intelligence and machine learning companies. The following high-tech products and companies were considered the best in their category.

Top AI / ML Innovators, the Most Innovative AI and Machine Learning Companies

In Matt Asays’s article on eight AI and machine learning companies, he ranked Hugging Face as the most innovative company. This is what he had to say:

Starting as a chatbot and evolving to provide a registry of NLP models used to deliver those chatbots, Hugging Face will now be ML’s GitHub. Today, the company hosts over 100,000 pre-trained transmodels and over 10,000 datasets for NLP, computer vision, voice, time series, and reinforcement learning. Over 10,000 companies use Hugging Face to personally collaborate on ML applications.

Best Digital Collaboration Tool Best Digital Collaboration Tool

Google Docs won the highest honor when Andy Wolber compared the best digital collaboration tools. Here is his rationale:

Point to Google Docs when asked to identify an exemplary real-time collaboration app. When I first used Writely, it was an app that Google eventually bought, converted, and later renamed to Google Docs, but software apps as a service were still relatively rare. What made the Google Docs system so useful was that it didn’t require anything other than a browser and an internet connection to collaborate and edit. And with Google Docs, you no longer have to worry about using files. Save command: All changes were saved automatically.

Best DaaS Provider Best DaaS Provider 2022

In the article on the best desktop as a service solution, Jack Wallen named Amazon WorkSpaces at the top. The reasons are as follows:

The Amazon WorkSpaces service is on AWS, one of the most powerful backbones on the planet, not only offering the ability to run both Linux and Windows desktops, but also being charged only for the workspaces you use. .. The minimum number of single seats is also a compelling reason to choose.

Prices are monthly or hourly, depending on the region, so we do not consider the exorbitant costs of using the service. Amazon WorkSpaces can be HIPAA, PCI DSS, and GDPR, so these virtual desktops can be used when sensitive data is needed. Most importantly, Amazon WorkSpaces can deploy Linux or Windows to several different virtual hardware configurations, and Amazon’s incredible storage capabilities ensure that these environments remain secure and reliable. increase.

Best VPN Service for SMB Best VPN2022 for SMB

Erik Eckel surveyed five major virtual private network services for small businesses. That’s why he named the node layer as the primary option.

NordLayer, a leading player in the VPN services sector with a wide range of products, provides SMEs with an easy-to-use VPN solution that does not require hardware. With two-factor authentication, single sign-on, automatic connectivity, a central management control panel that logs which users and devices are accessing which gateway, and even a site-to-site business LAN solution, NordLayer is common. Needs that match your business well.

Best Password Manager for SMB Best Password Manager 2022

In Jack Wallens’ article on the best enterprise password managers, he ranked Bitwarden number one.

Of these options, the best password manager I’ve chosen belongs easily to Bitwarden because it’s not only open source, but also offers the perfect blend of simplicity and advanced features. Bitwarden works very well on all platforms and all browsers. The free tier isn’t as feature-rich as the premium, but it does give you unlimited passwords and enough features to make Bitwarden the perfect platform for first-time password manager users.

Best Antivirus Software for SMB Best Antivirus 2022

When Jack Warren analyzed the top antivirus software solutions on the market, he said Avast was the best option for business. This is the reason:

Not only is Avast ideal for small businesses that tend to overlook antivirus options, it also performs as expected without consuming excessive system resources such as desktops and servers becoming unresponsive. Avast spam filters can be less effective, but Avast is highly customizable, has very good filtering, and has advanced server protection.

Best technology for remote work

Jack Wallen compared the best monitors, keyboards and headphones to do the best overall from his home experience. Here’s what he thought was the best in each category:

Best monitor best monitor 2022

The 32-inch Samsung Odyssey G7 is an ideal monitor for general use. This monitor delivers a crisp 16: 9 ratio at a resolution of 2560 x 1440 with a refresh rate of 240Hz. You can find accurate whites fast enough to play the most demanding games without the need for calibration. The G7 boasts a response time of 1ms (GTG) and an input delay of only 20ms.

“One of the very sharp aspects of the Odyssey G7 is that it’s a 1000R panel, which means it matches the curvature of the human eye and allows you to immerse yourself further in games and work. The G7 is an NVIDIA G-SYNC. And FreeSync Premium Pro are also supported so you don’t have to worry about dropping frames. Other features include Infinity Core Lighting, deepest black QLED display, HDR600 support. Samsung Odyssey G7 is now The 32-inch QHD / 240Hz version is available on Amazon for $ 579.99. “

Best keyboard best keyboard 2022

The Ultimate Hacking Keyboard is the best keyboard I have ever used. It took some getting used to because it didn’t have the traditional cursor keys and the mod keys were added, but once my mind and fingers got used to the layout, all the other keyboards became obsolete and poorly designed. became.

This split-design keyboard allows you to move each half to the perfect location so you can type without stressing your wrists or fingers. With the Ultimate Hacking Keyboard, you have to rely on a much less mouse than a traditional keyboard. Also, the fact that the keyboard can easily switch layouts such as QWERTY and Dvorak and is fully programmable means that UHK can be customized to suit your needs perfectly. There are also connectable modules that you can use to add trackpads, additional keys, trackbacks, and track pointers.

Best headset best headset 2022

The Sony WH-100XM5 is one of the most recommended pair of headphones on the market. why? First and foremost, the sound is pretty spectacular. No, these headphones are nothing better than a pair of Focals, but I’m not going to pay 5-6 digits for them. Instead, thanks to eight microphones, these flagship headphones offer some of the best noise cancellation on the market while optimizing the sound you hear based on the environment.

