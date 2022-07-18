Saturday, July 16 Related to Google search algorithm updates or July 15 indexing issues





As many know, most of Friday, July 15th, there was a fairly large indexing issue affecting new content in Google Search, but it’s pretty isolated that Friday. I did. We are currently receiving a signal to update the Google Search Ranking Algorithm on Saturday, July 16th.

Are the two related? As with any of these updates, it’s possible, but hard to say for sure. If I have a lot of new content that isn’t indexed all day long, can there be big fluctuations if the indexing bug is resolved the next day? Imagine having this backlog of new content waiting to be indexed. And suddenly, Google opens the block, allowing all that new content to be indexed the next day. Does it cause volatility the next day? Does it sound feasible? So keep that in mind when I share the rest below.

To be on the safe side, the last unconfirmed updates were on July 10, July 7, and 5, before June 28, June 23, June 19, 20, and Google’s 2022 5 The monthly core update also began on May 25, 2022. It was officially declared completed on June 9, but there was a big shake around the start and end dates of the update.

So what are we looking at now?

SEO community chatter

From Saturday, people on the ongoing Webmaster World forum have said:

I’ll go here again … 70% or more of the traffic to my homepage will be reduced. All English traffic has dropped significantly … Canada and Australia are nearly zero one day, the UK is rising the next day, the United States is always mediocre and just about to stagnate. This is while my ranking is stable and even higher most days. Has anyone noticed a significant reduction in organic traffic again? (-70 / 80%) From 16th July 2022 5PM GTM (KW has been cleared again) Traffic seems to be switched on and off, so I personally believe these ups and downs I’m watching so much. While some of my top keywords have been cleared, other keywords are fine, so overall traffic is down.

Daily PV varies from an average of 100% to 49.3% yesterday and 12%, yes, 12 after 13 hours today.

Traffic is low this weekend … My UK traffic follows the weather trends mentioned by @RedBar. On weekends, you’ll be off the cliff all day, late afternoon and suddenly fill the cliff the night before. Today, UK traffic is down 71%, but I’ve heard it’s a heat wave. Let’s see if they will be displayed later. We should all keep in mind that people are traveling a lot this year.

Also, there are a lot of recent comments on this site.

My site has just returned to pre-core update levels this morning after two hits.

I don’t know why this is happening and I don’t know how long it will last.

Yes, my site is back, which has completely disappeared and is not ranked in one of the top 100 keywords. Again, sales and conversions are very low, and traffic has been very low since Friday, no matter what you’re doing or what your time cycle is. Did you do anything after the core update, such as updating old content or creating new content? Google tracker

Let’s take a look at the Google Tracker Tool.

Semrush:

Mozcast:

Rank Ranger:

SERP Metrics:

Advanced Web Ranking:

SERPwoo:

Accuran Car:

Cognitive SEO:

Argolou:

As a result, we had a major indexing issue the day before, so be careful to call this even for unconfirmed Google search ranking updates. But I thought I would document this and mention the indexing issue. So, if you see something strange from the weekend, at least you know you’re not alone.

Forum discussions at Webmaster World.

