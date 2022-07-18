From Free States to Friesland: Maryland wants an environmental and water technology company to send to the Netherlands





If you’re a Maryland company working on the next big innovation in environment, climate, or blue technology, your state’s Department of Commerce has the opportunity for you.

From September 19th to 24th, this division will lead a delegation on a mission to the Netherlands with a focus on environmental technology. Companies from all over the state are invited to participate.

The purpose of this trip is for Maryland companies to network with European companies, researchers and scientists at the Watertech Europe Trade Expo. The conference will be held in the Dutch city of Leeuwarden as part of the European Water Technology Week (EWTW). Members of the delegation can also meet with Dutch environmental entrepreneurs, businesses and organizations before and after the trade fair.

The Netherlands has one of the most comprehensive sustainability frameworks in the developed world. Every four years, its national environmental policy plan is revised to reflect lessons learned as well as new challenges and objectives. Therefore, trade fairs and missions will be a great opportunity for the US Department of Commerce to help state-owned enterprises seek out business opportunities abroad. Find an international business partner to bring innovative technology to Maryland. Network with US and European companies, innovation hubs and research institutes. Raise the international profile of Maryland companies.

The exhibition space is free. Interested companies can apply for a state Export MD grant that covers some of the travel expenses associated with international marketing and space reservation deposits. Grant applicants are required to submit materials by the August 10 deadline.

People elected to the delegation can participate in:

Water Tech Europe Trade Expo — Participation in the EWTW trade fair and accompanying Wets conference. Sustainable water supply, wastewater treatment and reuse, circular economy, energy production from water, climate resilience, new water sources. This is a place for professionals working on solutions to tomorrow’s water problems. Participants in EWTW include water innovation clusters around the world, including universities, research institutes, innovative companies and corporate end users, government representatives, and state agencies such as the Milwalky Water Council. EWTW will be held in Leeuwarden, the water-rich economic center of the northeastern part of the Netherlands. The Maryland Department of Commerce will set up a pavilion for the state’s environmental technology business in Watertech Europe. Site Visits and Networking — Maryland plans networking opportunities and field visits to the Hague and Rotterdam sites. .. There, delegation members can learn about innovative technologies and meet potential business partners. The program will be tailored to the focus of the participating companies, and the Dutch Department of Commerce of Maryland will provide those participants with free networking assistance.

The priority areas are:

Drinking Water and Wastewater Management Urban Water Management and Climate Resilience Maritime and Harbor Technology Aquatic Aquaculture in Agriculture Renewable Energy Nature-based Solutions for Climate Adaptation Circular Economy, Water Conservation, Reuse Technology Contamination / Plastic Soup Digitalization

Potential site visits include Delft University of Technology’s Green Village Field Lab, Port of Rotterdam (Europe’s largest seaport), Port XL Maritime Technology Accelerator, Environmental Technology Testing Facility, and rainwater-related infrastructure sites. In addition, Westus Congress will host field trips related to resource recovery from wastewater, energy production from water, reclaimed water systems and horticulture.

If you are interested in attending or getting more information, please send an email to [email protected]

