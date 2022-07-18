Dresdner Advisory Service Releases First Master Data





Nashua, Hampshire, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)-Dresner Advisory Services today released the 2022 Master Data Management Market Survey, the latest title in the Wisdom of Crowds series of surveys.

Master Data Management (MDM) is a technology response that brings together business and information technology (IT) to ensure the uniformity, accuracy, stewardship, semantic consistency, and accountability of a company’s officially shared master data assets. Is the field of. The first master data management market research examines market requirements and priorities and provides an analysis of current MDM awareness, use, and intent.

Howard Dresner, founder and principal investigator of Dresner Advisory, has been collecting data on technology use and priorities for over 12 years and states that he can uniquely understand the challenges and needs of organizations. Our end-user community has shown that MDM remains important to the organization and we are pleased to provide our readers with this new market research.

According to the survey, MDM is ranked 17th among the 51 technologies and initiatives surveyed and ranked by Dresdner Advisory. Over 61% of respondents say MDM is important or very important to their organization. The report points out that there is a high correlation between the importance of MDM and indicators of business intelligence success, especially data leadership and data literacy.

Respondents from organizations of all sizes have shown that plans to use MDM will increase over the next 12 months, said Michael Moran, research director at Dresner Advisory. MDM feeds into the analytics data infrastructure pipeline and will continue to be an important area of ​​research for those building and extending BI and analytics programs.

The Wisdom of Crowds survey is based on data collected about usage and deployment trends, products, and vendors. Users in all roles and industries have contributed to provide a complete view of market reality, planning, and awareness. For more information, please visit www.dresneradvisory.com.

About DresnerAdvisoryServices DresnerAdvisoryServices was founded by Howard Dresner, an independent analyst, author, lecturer and business advisor. DresnerAdvisoryServices, LLC focuses on creating and sharing thought leadership in business intelligence (BI), performance management, and related areas. ..

Press Contact: DanielleGuinebertiereDresner Advisory [email protected] 254 5587

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2022/07/18/2481083/0/en/Dresner-Advisory-Services-Publishes-Inaugural-Master-Data-Management-Market-Study.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos