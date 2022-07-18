Keep your private photos safe with Google Photos in 10 easy steps





Google Photos is a very useful app for organizing your photos and videos, especially for Android users.

Google Photos is the official Android gallery app that allows users to view, edit and back up their photos and videos on Google Cloud. The app has recently been updated with a locked folder feature that allows users to keep some content private.

I often share photos with friends and family. They may also be looking at a gallery with content that they don’t want others to see. This is where locked folders come in handy. Locked folders allow you to save content and keep it away from the main gallery so that no one can access it.

So how does a locked folder in Google Photos work?

It’s actually very simple. This is a folder where you can add photos and videos that you want to keep private. Google Photos protects this folder using your device’s screen lock password. This can be a fingerprint or PIN.

Items in locked folders will not appear in your photo grid, memories, or other albums. Also, even if you have access to your photos and videos, you won’t be able to access other apps on your device.

However, this locked feature of Google Photos is not yet available on iOS.

How do I create this locked folder in Google Photos?

1. Go to the Play Store and make sure Google Photos is updated.

2. Then open Google Photos and click the library icon in the lower right corner of the screen.

3.[ライブラリ]When the section opens, it’s just above the screen[ユーティリティ]Click the tab.

Four.[ユーティリティ]Below the section,[ロックされたフォルダの設定]Options are displayed and the description indicates that it is intended to hide sensitive photos and videos.

Five.[開始]Click Options to see guidelines for locked folders.

6. In the lower right corner of the screen[設定]Tap the button.

7. Set the screen lock.

8. Next,[アイテムの移動]Tap the button to add photos and videos to the locked folder.

9. This will bring up the photo gallery where you can start selecting content to move to the locked folder.

10. Once you have made your selection[移動]Tap.

Endnote

The locked folder feature is currently only available on Android devices and you must be using Android 6 or later. Copying and editing content in a locked folder is not automatically moved to the locked folder. You need to add it manually.

If you delete Google Photos, these items will be deleted.

Read also: How to free up storage space on your Android smartphone

Read also: Google launches new real tone filters with Google Photos for users

