



Innovative electronic music composer and physicist Oscar Sarah would have celebrated his 112th birthday on Monday.

Germans are acclaimed for producing sound effects with an instrument called mixed trautonium that has transformed the world of radio, film and television.

On Monday, Google will change the logos of 27 countries to graffiti or illustrations in honor of him.

This is his story:

early life

Sarah was born in Greiz, Germany in 1910. She has been surrounded by music since she was born. His mother was a singer and his father was an ophthalmologist with a talent for music.

Sarah learned the piano and organ from an early age. As a teenager, he gave classical piano concerts and began composing and composing songs.

At the age of 19, Sarah moved to Berlin to study piano and composition with violinist Paul Hindemith.

There he was introduced to the work of Friedrich Trautwein, an engineer recognized for developing one of the earliest electronic musical instruments, the trautonium.

The instrument sounds like a violin, oboe, or siren and can produce vocal sounds. Sarah was immediately fascinated by the possibilities of the invention.

MIXTUR-TRAUTONIUM was an instrument of the 1930s that had a great influence on modern electronic synths. Watch a video to help Oscar Zara survive the Humpday in 1991 pic.twitter.com/hFXA9iEMR2

Orbital (@orbitalband) February 13, 2019

Trautonium

Sarah focused on learning trautonium and developing it further, which later influenced his research. In addition, he attended performances and toured all over Germany to introduce the instrument to others.

Sarah entered the University of Berlin in 1932 and pursued her research with a focus on expanding her knowledge of mathematics and the natural sciences.

As a result, he contributed to the development of the popular trautonium, Volkstrautnium, manufactured by the German radio and television company Telefunken.

Electronic music was banned during Nazi Germany. However, Troutwayne managed to meet the propaganda minister, Joseph Goebbels, where Sarah played with an instrument.

Nazi officials approved his work and kept him going.

A man playing the electrically powered keyboard instrument “Trautonium”. He changes the pitch and timbre with electron waves to produce the sounds of various musical instruments. [File: Hulton-Deutsch/Getty Images]

Mixture trautonium

In 1935, Sarah developed a new trautonium, and three years later, a portable model for live performances, radioactive trautonium.

At the age of 34, Sarah was summoned to a war on the Eastern Front, where she was injured and maintained a recovery period for most of the campaign. Then, in 1946, after the end of World War II, 36-year-old Sarah returned to his laboratory in Berlin.

And two years later, he began working on his final invention, the polyphonic version of the original instrument, mixed trautonium. His invention was made publicly available at the end of 1952.

Sarah then produced a larger version of the instrument and set up a studio in the German film company Mars Film in 1958. He began working on electronic soundtracks such as Fight Harlands Differential You and Me and Rolf Tiers Rosemary. But his most famous movie was Alfred Hitchcock’s Bird.

In this movie, using his instrument, the musician made sounds such as bird calls, hammers, and bangs on doors and windows.

Sarah has appeared in more than 400 movies. He won the Gold Filmband Award for his soundtrack work and the Merit Cross throughout his life dedicated to his music.

In 1995, Sara provided his instrument to the German Museum of Contemporary Technology on a permanent loan, and five years later, at the age of 85, he donated his property to the museum.

Sarah died on February 26, 2002 in Berlin at the age of 92.

