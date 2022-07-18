Teacher Burnout Syndrome: Technology Helps





Bethlam Forsa is the CEO of Savvas Learning Company, a global next-generation learning solution provider for kindergarten to high school education.

If you are a parent of a student from kindergarten to grade 12, it is likely that your child’s favorite teacher is thinking of quitting.

Education is more than just a job for educators from kindergartens to high schools across the country. It is a passion, a calling, and a lifelong purpose. It is an opportunity to play an essential formative role in children’s lives at key moments of their development. Teaching is also a special responsibility and is very often associated with stress, overwork, and lack of sufficient resources and support. This has been true for decades, but the pandemic has brought these issues to the forefront of our national conversation like never before.

Burnout or other recurrent frustration, malaise, and resignation apply to educators at all levels of education, from kindergarten to high school, regardless of geography or school district, whether rural, suburban, or urban. And now, with more than two years of education in the pandemic era, we are beginning to understand how serious the damage is to classroom teachers and students.

Statistics are strict. Experienced teachers are retiring early in record numbers. According to a recent NEA survey, 90% of respondents consider burnout a serious problem in their area, and more than half may quit their jobs earlier than originally planned as a result of a pandemic. It says it is expensive. In regions throughout the United States, staff shortages have devastated schools and placed an even greater burden on educators.

Many of the problems that plague education have been around for many years. School districts are chronically underfunded and teachers are aware of an increasing rate of chronic absenteeism and turnover. Educators report buying basic classroom supplies from their pockets. Healthcare and mental health professionals. And they have to do so for classrooms that are more crowded than ever. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona recently called education a profound public service, but its reputation was more true than ever. The American Rescue Plan provided a large amount of emergency funding, but this is a temporary solution, and many districts struggle to allocate resources while adapting to the uncertain reality and evolving challenges from the pandemic. Continue to do.

In the midst of a pandemic, educators influence teachers around the world as they confront the ongoing demands of education that have disrupted K-12 education more seriously than any other event in our lives. It’s time to think seriously about how to reduce the stress and burnout you give. .. Thoughtfully and compassionately implemented technology can be part of the solution.

The pandemic called for a closer look at technology and what it can and cannot do to support learning both remotely and in traditional classrooms. As educators’ pressures increase, technology can become an essential tool in both streamlining educational activities and developing personalized learning solutions. A positive partnership between education and technology should be based on empathy for the teacher’s role, with the goal of helping teachers do their best.

The most influential developments in educational technology and artificial intelligence recognize the role of teachers in coordinating differentiated teaching for each student. One of the most exciting possibilities of educational technology is the ability to transform raw data into useful and practical information. By efficiently assessing student data in real time, teachers can provide individual attention and differentiated guidance to individual students, including both talented and late-risk students. By looking at each student early, you can identify a particular area of ​​interest while at the same time regaining the self-esteem of the struggling student and unfortunately eliminating labels that can be carried over. Advanced technology allows teachers to explore the entire curriculum more meaningfully, rather than teaching tests.

It’s important that frustration with technology doesn’t blind us to the benefits that technology brings to teachers and students alike. When it comes to the very real problems of teacher burnout, an important part of this conversation is that technology frees educators from repetitive and time-consuming management, evaluation, and scoring tasks to educate students. It means that you can take more time out of the dialogue. In fact, in a recent survey of more than 700 educators nationwide conducted by us, 67% of respondents said technology could help mitigate many of the challenges that often lead to burnout. I agreed that there is.

According to the NEA report, about 90% of educators support the idea of ​​reducing paperwork as a way to reduce burnout. Thoughtfully used technology has the power to reduce the annoying logistical barriers that cause teacher fatigue and frustration. It includes tools that enable educators to manage lesson plans, integrate ongoing assessments, track student progress, and maximize efficiency.

When educators are looking for the right learning management technology partners, it is important to assess how these programs can provide real benefits. Questions to ask when weighing options include: Is it easy for students to access the content? Do you offer compelling activities to showcase, guide and monitor your progress? Is the tool associated with the core curriculum? Also, will it help you manage and customize general ratings? Is there any useful data analysis and insights provided in real time? Does it provide a simple, user-friendly platform and integrate with other enterprise systems that educators use on a regular basis? Reliable educational technology partners need to provide tools and resources that meet the unique needs of each teacher, as well as a scalable implementation for schools throughout the district.

No one suggests that educational technology solves all the challenges that cause teacher burnout throughout the educational environment from kindergarten to high school in the United States. However, if teachers have access to technology tools that can reduce administrative time, integrate assessments, and combine educational content and lesson plans into one integrated platform, teachers will focus on dialogue as a result. It will be a classroom environment that will give you more time to do. Greater impact with their students and on their learning.

