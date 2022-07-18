Genshin Impacts’ new 3.0 update presents challenges for mobile players





Checking replies to any of the pre-download announcements of the new patch for the Genshin Impact Twitter account will show dozens of players anxiously waiting for information about the file size of the update. If it’s relatively small, I’ll reply with a comment that I’ve survived another person. Other fans will post screenshots of their cell phone to show how much storage they have left.

File size is a hot button issue for fans of large adventure games. When Genshin Impact came out, fans and critics were surprised at the range. At the time, it seemed unbelievable that a game critic likened to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild could run on the phone. If you fast forward for two years, even if the open world grows, it will run on mobile. With the release of the next big 3.0 Sumeru update, the game will consist of four huge and unique regions, special region zones for casting growing characters and unique story content. This may seem like a minor issue, but once certain mobile players are able to play the game, each of the following updates can grow or break in size.

Genshin Impact is a very popular game all over the world. According to a report by analytics firm Sensor Tower, the game earns about $ 1 billion every six months, and the Gacha Mobile title is the most profitable in the world. This popularity is reflected in its vocal fan base as it was the most mentioned video game on Twitter in 2021. Genshin Impact is mobile playable and free download, making it a very accessible way to play large adventures at a reasonable cost. .. No need to buy a console or gaming PC. The game can certainly be expensive if players buy in-game currency and spend money to try odds to win a particular character, but the game is criticized by fans for its monetization model. It has been.

Developers need to walk a tightrope between providing a stable stream of new content while maintaining playability on the relatively limited capacity of mobile devices. This has caused some growth pain for mobile players who want to continue to enjoy the rich updates of the game, but want to run into storage space issues.

Image: Polygon via Hoyoverse

Frida is a mobile player that has been an active user since its launch in 2020. They told Polygon on Twitter that the main challenge wasn’t how well Genshin Impact works on mobile phones, but the game works well and I’m happy with it so far. The fact that their phones have only 64GB of memory. I searched for apps I no longer use and deleted hundreds of photos, so I was confident that I had enough storage for updates.

The size of each update depends on the platform. They vary in size, but generally each update is a few gigabytes. Calculating the file size of an update is complicated because the downloaded file can replace the old file. Therefore, even if the download is reported to be about 6 GB, it may optimize or replace certain older files. This means that the final download will actually occupy less than 6GB of new space. Still, the general trend remains that game sizes are steadily increasing. When Genshin Impact was released, Hoyoverse recommended players to reserve 8 GB for the game, but it currently costs about 16.89 GB on my phone at the time of release.

Space issues are so common that they are an ongoing joke within the fandom. Whenever there is a bigger update, the Genshin Impact community posts a TikTok video to lament the size of the update or brag about the size of the incoming file. Genshin Impact Player, which needs to remove mobile phone images and apps, has become a kind of archetype within the fan community. (In addition to removing the app, fans are advising other players to clear the cache and reinstall it completely to reduce the total amount of space they occupy, but this is for interesting video content. It will not be.)

Mobile phones are not designed to include anime boy adventures

Just Lunning, which I’ve been playing since its launch, is playing on both console and mobile. For him, mobile doesn’t match the feeling of playing on the console, but he appreciates the platform for its convenience. With mobile, you can log in to a session with a fairly low commitment to supplement your main play. I haven’t played on mobile for more than an hour, he said of Discord. He doesn’t intend to stop playing on mobile, but maintaining the game has come with its own pain.

The cell phone wasn’t designed to include the adventures of an anime boy, he said. Over time, he removed other games such as Pokemon Go, Teamfight Tactics, and Mario Kart Tour to create space for Genshin. He said that one of the things I’m most excited about when I buy a new phone is to regain some space. My phone will be a phone again! Not all Genshin Impact devices.

Genshin Impact also affects the types of phones players buy. Sophie is the main character of the proud Kamisato Ayaka, who has been playing the game for about a year. She enjoys the game and hasn’t had any significant issues, but she told Polygon on Twitter that with more updates, it’s going to be a lot harder to play LOL. She told Polygon that she didn’t buy anything special to play Genshin, but she chose 256GB BC.

However, not all game updates can waste storage space. For example, the latest 2.8 update features temporary regions that aren’t permanently added to the game. However, this has also elicited a variety of reactions from fans, with some fans saying it’s better to completely increase the size of the game and leave mobile users behind.

Polygon asked Hoyoverse, the developer of Genshin Impacts, for comment. A company representative declined to send Polygon comments on the issue, but said the team could share more in the future during the 3.0 or 3.1 update.

The mobile player I spoke to was clear: the game works fine on their phone. They like the experience and it doesn’t matter whether it’s graphic performance or input delays. Given the size of the game, it’s still amazing to me that Genshin Impact works like a mobile device. Whether it’s the bleeding dark depths of The Chasm or the shimmering pool of Liyue, the game has always far outweighed the weight of the free downloadable game. Now, it’s a question of how the game can keep it going.

