Higher stocks, a week ahead, Twitter, Google, IBM-5 things you need to know





Here are five things you need to know on Monday, July 18th:

1.-Equity futures expand profits as the dollar recedes, the Fed bets fades

US equities rose on Monday and the dollar receded against peers around the world as investors planned a cautious return to the risk market amid a declining federal reserve interest rate bet and a busy week of domestic corporate earnings. However, oil prices have skyrocketed.

Soothing comments from some major federal officials, and a surprising setback in inflation expectations from the University of Michigan consumer sentiment survey on Friday, have shifted to the global market for this week’s kickoff on Wall Street. Caused a solid recovery.

CME Group’s FedWatch tool suggests a 70% chance of a 75 basis point rate hike when the central bank meets next week in Washington, a stronger bet on the 25 basis point move in September. Is emerging.

The European Central Bank plans to raise interest rates for the first time in 11 years on Thursday as investors are looking for a catalyst to slow down relentlessly, and the central bank’s interest rate decisions could be bigger this week. The US dollar surged for the first time in 20 years late last week.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six world currencies, was marked 0.43% lower at 107.599. This is a move that has triggered an overnight rebound in the global oil market.

Oil also marched following President Joe Biden’s weekend meeting in Saudi Arabia. It did not bring a firm commitment from the Kingdom to increase domestic production or influence the OPEC cartel to do the same.

WTI futures delivered in August, which is closely tied to U.S. gas prices, rose $ 2.30 to $ 99.89 a barrel, while the global price benchmark September Brent crude oil contract rose $ 2.58. It was $ 103.74 per barrel.

In overseas markets, Asian stocks were boosted by financial stimulus tips from the People’s Bank of China. At the People’s Bank of China, Covid infections continued to increase, the economy slightly avoided shrinking in the previous quarter, and MSCI’s benchmark, excluding Japan, rose 1.8%. session.

In Europe, the Stoxx 600 was marked 1.45% higher in Frankfurt’s early trading, but the euro rebounded from falling below equality to the greenback last week and traded at 1.0131.

In the United States, benchmark 2-year Treasury bonds traded slightly higher overnight at 3.151%, retaining the so-called “reversal” of the yield curve (an accurate predictor of recession) against 10-year 2.948%. I am. -Near the steepest since December 2000.

On Wall Street, futures related to the S & P 500 have shown an opening price increase of 36 points, while futures that like the Dow Jones Industrial Average are priced at an increase of 260 points. Technology-focused Nasdaq-related futures show 140 points of progress.

2.-Last week: Tesla, NetflixOnDeck focused revenue

This week’s earnings could catalyze a major market as the almost empty economic data calendar and FRB speaker power outages will replace the host of good quarterly updates across several major sectors. ..

Approximately 72 S & P 500 companies will acquire Bank of America (BAC) -Bank of America Corporation Report and Goldman Sachs (GS) -Goldman Sachs Group Inc. this week to report their June quarter earnings. .. Sector and Netflix (NFLX)-Get Netflix Inc. Report, IBM-Get International Business Machines Corporation Report and Twitter (TWTR)-Get Twitter Inc. Report Tesla also provides details for the June quarter of this week And investors are looking for both the impact of the April Shanghai outage and the multi-billion dollar write-down of Bitcoin holdings.

According to Refinitiv data, S & P 500’s gross profit is expected to increase 5.6% from last year to $ 465 billion in equity weighting, but with the exclusion of what is expected to be a record season in the energy sector. Drops to -3.4%. ..

Scroll to continue

Investors will review housing start and building permit data on Tuesday, June, apart from earnings. The existing home sales amount is the next day.

3.-Twitter share is low as Mask seeks a February trial in the fight for settlers hijacking

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has stepped up the $ 44 billion takeover battle by filing court documents in what he called an “unjustified demand” for a speedy trial, and Twitter shares are now available. It fell in pre-market trading.

Musk, who is trying to cancel the deal to consolidate his business entity into Twitter, said it was worth the $ 44 billion acquisition, even if the social media group tried to hold a trial in Delaware state court next month. He said he couldn’t get it. Enough time to start his defense. Musk is seeking a hearing starting in February next year.

“Twitter’s sudden warp speed request after two months of dragging and obfuscation is the latest tactic to mask the truth about spam accounts long enough for railroad defendants to close. I read the court filings from Musk’s team.

Twitter is trying to keep his merger deal in the mask, which valued Twitter at $ 54.20 per share. Mask, meanwhile, claims that the number of so-called fake accounts on the platform represents a significant change that gives him the right to leave.

Twitter’s share price has been marked 0.56% lower in pre-market transactions, each showing a starting bell price of $ 37.53. Tesla shares rose 2% to $ 734.64 each.

4. –Google shares set for adjusted debut after 20: 1 partition

Alphabet (GOOGL)-Get Alphabet Inc.’s share of the report rose in pre-market trading prior to its split-adjusted debut on Nasdaq.

Google announced plans for a 20: 1 stock split earlier this year, paying shareholders a special dividend of 19 shares per share, and adjustments were made after Friday’s closing.

The split means that Alphabet is likely to open for $ 113.56 each. This is up 1.7% from Friday’s split-adjusted closing price of $ 111.78. This is because the low yields on 10-year government bonds will significantly boost the technology sector. Google’s share price has fallen by about 19.8% so far this year, compared to a 27.7% drop in the Nasdaq benchmark.

The tech giant was weaker than expected in the first quarter in late April amid a global recession in advertising revenue, partly related to Russia’s Ukraine war and intensifying competition with China-based TikTok. With revenue of $ 24.62 billion, CFO Rusporat warns: Tough Comp of Search Revenue for 3 Months Until June “.

4.-IBM Revenue on Deck Focused on Cloud Growth

International Business Machines (IBM)-The Get International Business Machines Corporation Report is an informal technology earnings season after closing deals with investors who are likely to be focused on the growth of the group’s expanding cloud sector. Start the start.

Analysts expect IBM to generate $ 2.27 per share in the June quarter, down 2.6% from last year and overall revenue of $ 15,185 million, down 19% from the second quarter of 2021. Did.

Still, revenue from Red Hat, a cloud computing group that IBM bought for $ 34 billion in 2019, is top-line as IBM, which abandoned its legacy infrastructure business last year, continues to focus on cloud growth. Can make up the majority of your profits.

IBM suffered “hundreds of millions” of service outages in Russia in late April, generating free cash flow, but overall revenue growth hits “high single-digit” growth forecasts He said it was likely to reach. In the range of $ 10 billion to $ 10.5 billion.

IBM stocks are marked 0.56% higher in pre-market transactions, each showing a starting bell price of $ 140.71.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thestreet.com/markets/-5-things-you-must-know-before-market-opens-monday-071822

