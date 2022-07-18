Is Email Faxing Protected with HIPAA Compliance?

All business services must remain HIPAA compliant if the organizations transmit medical records or patient information. Online faxing services are convenient and beneficial, but these services must meet all HIPAA regulations. If, for any reason, an organization doesn’t stay compliant, they can face hefty penalties and fines. Determine if your email faxing services are compliant now.

Cover Letter Templates

HIPAA requires all organizations to add an approved cover letter to warn workers that medical records are in the incoming fax. With online fax services, the cover letters must appear at the beginning of the document to ensure that only the rightful recipient opens or views any of the information in the faxed documents. The faxing services are easy to use, and companies can set up accounts to let other companies send faxes directly to the correct person. Learn more about using email when you fax medical records to other companies.

Setting Up User Accounts

Each worker in the organization receives their own user name and password to use the online faxing services. They sign into the system any time they are sending or receiving medical information or other documents. This cuts down on unauthorized viewing and prevents workers who don’t have proper permissions from opening the wrong files. Organizations can get user accounts for each worker throughout the organization to improve the security of confidential information.

By using the user accounts, the network administrator tracks all activities and determines what workers are not compliant. User logs help organizations enforce company policies and reprimand workers that do not use cover sheets or view documents that weren’t sent to them. Policy changes can protect the company and all data and lower the risk of data theft.

Connecting Online Faxing Services to Email Services

The service provider can connect the faxing services directly to worker email accounts through the company’s network and domain. Private company email accounts are more secure than free email services, and the administrator can block unauthorized access to these accounts. HIPAA requires companies to protect all incoming and outgoing medical files sent through email-based faxing, and the secured connections have SSL certification and high-grade encryption to protect critical data.

Establishing Remote Connections for Workers

Workers who complete job duties remotely need secured lines to connect to email and fax services. Service providers create remote connections to the services and monitor all faxes that originate from the email accounts. Remote workers send and receive medical information based on their role with the organizations and must protect patient information on all devices. These online faxing to email services are the best way to protect confidential data and ensure convenient services for telecommuting workers.

IT Standards and Security Measures

All email and fax services must meet IT standards and have adequate security measures outlined in HIPAA . These standards and regulations prevent unauthorized access through the company network, data centers, or connecting business services. On and off-site administrators manage connections and block vulnerabilities, and the service provider can work with the organization’s administrators to keep all data safe during transmissions.

HIPAA compliance is required by federal laws and necessary to protect all medical data shared between organizations. All faxes sent via email or faxing services must adhere to requirements of the law or the organization faces fines for violations. Discuss HIPAA compliance with your preferred online faxing services and find out what changes your organization needs.