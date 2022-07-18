The NH90 has not been delivered to Sweden, says the Air Force chief.





A pair of Swedish NH-90s in flight. Credits: Alan Wilson / Wikipedia.

The Swedish Air Force has evaluated the effectiveness and performance of the NH90 Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) helicopter, and a plateform has emerged that is not considered to provide the Armed Forces with the currently planned capabilities.

In 2001, the Swedish Air Force signed a purchase agreement for 18 NH90 helicopters classified as HKP14 and optionally 7 and acquired the first ASW platform in 2015. Nine people in the Navy role received the 18th and last HKP14 in 2019.

At a Swedish Air Force event in London on July 17, Maj. Gen. Karl Johann Edstrom, commander of the Swedish Air Force, said the NH90 is not currently offering what it should. Rotation requirements.

Edstrom said Sweden was a big decision on what to do with the NH90 fleet, and the country is interacting with other operators on the platform.

In contrast, the UH-60M Blackhawk fleet worked really well for the Swedish army, Edstrom said.

The NH90 suffered a significant reversal earlier this year after Norway chose to cancel its own NH90 program and stated that it was seeking a full return of funds and assets received by both parties. Interest and other expenses.

We have repeatedly tried to solve the NH90 problem in cooperation with NHI, but even now, more than 20 years after the contract was signed, there is no helicopter that can carry out the purchased mission, the Norwegian Defense Materials Agency said in a statement on June 10. ..

The NATO Frigate Helicopter (NFH) is one of two versions of the NH90 Twin Engine Multi-Roll Helicopter manufactured by NH Industries, the other version is called the NH90 TTH (Tactical Transport Helicopter). NH Industries, the prime contractor of the program, is a joint venture of Airbus Helicopters, Leonardo and GKNFokkerr.

According to NH Industries, this program is the largest of its kind launched in Europe, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Greece, Oman, Australia, New Zealand and Spain. Over 500 units have been ordered for. And Belgium.

By April 2021, 444 NH90 aircraft were declared operational in 13 countries, and by November 2020, more than 100 Navy NH90 helicopters had been delivered to 6 countries.

Elsewhere, Edstrom states that the first four C-130H transporters will be replaced by the J model from 2028, and Sweden’s future fighters will be about 60 Gripen C / Ds in all seven fighters. And 60 Gripen E combinations were outlined as the squadron as the country aims to increase defense spending to 2% of GDP.

The National Strategic Document, published in November, outlines which platforms can replace the old Gripen C / D aircraft currently in use.

In June, Sweden announced its intention to participate in NATO, a move affected by Russia’s massive invasion of Ukraine on February 24. The NATO benchmark requires members to donate 2% of the country’s GDP to defense spending.

