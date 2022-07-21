Four questions to help you decide if you need a technical apprenticeship





The wave of apprenticeship programs in the tech industry has created a buzz in the media. Some of the hottest organizations include Education Startup Multiverse, which raised $ 220 million for apprenticeship programs, and Accenture, which has launched apprenticeship programs in many cities across the United States. The number of layoffs that are also occurring in the engineering department. Some commentators have declared apprenticeships as a solution to unemployment during a recession, while others are assembling apprenticeships as a solution to the tech industry’s diversity problem.

In reality, American apprentices go against this kind of drastic declaration. To understand why, we need to look at the differences between the apprenticeship here and the apprenticeship in Europe, where he was first born. During the Middle Ages, the apprenticeship was an arrangement in which young workers learned crafts such as masonry and smithing at work under the guidance of skilled craftsmen. In return for their labor, these apprentices will receive food, accommodation, and skill transfer. It was clear what both skilled craftsmen and apprentices would get from this exchange.

Modern European apprenticeships are more complex than in the Middle Ages, but they are still tightly regulated and have extensive government oversight. In general, purpose, purpose, and implementation have clarity and intent. For example, in my book Working to Learn: Disrupting the Divide Between College and Career Pathways for Young People, a Swiss model in which apprenticeship programs are collectively viewed as an investment in both their financial health and the entire workforce. Explains about. .. The available work is considered the “demand” side of the apprenticeship system, the potential participants are considered the “supply” side, and the Swiss government acts as an intermediary between these two markets.

US apprenticeships, on the other hand, are highly decentralized, unregulated, and fragmented in terms of purpose, purpose, and implementation. It is often established to solve the specific challenges faced by an organization. This may not be related to the economy as a whole or diversity-related concerns. For these reasons, it’s much harder to make a grand statement about what the current apprenticeship surge means. Therefore, apprenticeships in the United States need to be evaluated on a case-by-case basis to predict the future of the workforce and its impact on DEI.

In general, you need to ask and answer a few questions about your individual apprenticeship program.

What is the purpose of the apprenticeship program and why?

As mentioned earlier, US organizations have started apprenticeship programs for a variety of reasons. Some programs were formed as a result of the technical organization’s inability to consistently show improved recruitment and retention of underrepresented groups. Apprentices are considered here as a solution to improve the results of DEI. Another reason for apprenticeship programs is to serve as a way to incorporate non-traditional workers, such as older workers, into the workforce, as seen in the financial industry, for example.

Other apprenticeship programs are intended as strategies for performing non-technical roles and tasks in technology companies. For example, engineers may be doing things they don’t need, which is a waste of time. Such jobs are technically in the technical industry, but because they are for non-technical roles, they have a very different meaning from apprenticeship programs that actually play a technical role. Company-wide DEI goals may be affected, but STEM-specific DEI goals are not.

Asking what a particular apprenticeship program is for and why is especially important as the organization may not even be clear about the answer itself. But without this clarity and intent, there is no way to measure whether a program is achieving its goals, and there is a risk that it is nothing more than a PR campaign or a glorious internship.

How are the programs financially subsidized?

There is growing government interest in subsidizing apprenticeship programs as a way to strengthen the economy. However, if the apprenticeship program is federally funded, accountability and transparency are needed, especially with respect to the purpose and method of measuring whether the program’s outcomes meet those goals.

What is the conversion rate of the program?

The point of the apprenticeship is that it leads to a significant number of full-time employment, at least within the same industry, even if the apprenticeship is not complete within the company. Again, if this does not happen, the apprenticeship program is actually a glorious internship or temptation program.

The answers to these questions vary widely from organization to organization, as apprenticeship programs are so fragmented and siled in the United States. For this reason, it is not constructive to predict what apprentices will mean for the future of the technical workforce, especially for the economy in general. Despite the temptation to reduce the complexity to a simplified sound bite, in reality, each apprenticeship program means something different depending on the answer to the question above. And unless the organization is happy with the arbitrary outcomes, each program needs to bring a high level of clarity and intent.

Lisette Nieves is President of the New York City Foundation and a prominent clinical professor at New York University.

