Destiny 2 Solstice Weapon God Roll You Should Hunt

The Destiny 2s Solstice event is currently underway and there are up to two Solstice-specific weapons available as rewards. This time around, there is a characteristic of a new origin that accidentally broke the game.

The origin trait that allows assists or assist kills to overflow Guns N’Roses also works incorrectly when switching weapons, leading play to enjoy madness such as the 6-chamber Gjallarhorns and the 16-round Fourth Horseman. .. This will be fixed, and once fixed, you’ll need something similar to a good roll, as you’ll have to be happy with the perks that work with these weapons themselves.

So what should you look for?

Something new (Stasis Hand Cannon)

A fun PvE roll for Feeding Frenzy / Headstone Hand Cannon. Yes, crushing crystals for AOE kills adds a stack to the feeding frenzy.

Wellspring / Demolitionist If you need a hand cannon in a build focused on ability spam (most of these days), this is good for you, as you only occasionally see these perks outside the same column. It may be an option.

Feeding Frenzy or Ensemble / Harmony This is an interesting PvP choice. That’s because activating Harmony should theoretically allow you to tap the enemy’s guardian twice.

Tunnel Vision / Multi-Kill Clip So it’s not the most exciting roll in the world, but it’s synergistic!

Compass rose (solar shotgun)

Excess or lead from Gold / Vorpal Pellet shotguns will be further boosted to PvE enemies, giving you up to 25% damage bonus, so it’s a good idea to get one of these as a boss hammer.

Lead trench barrels from gold / trench barrels may not be like they used to be, and with the newly added PvE buffs, it may be worth pursuing.

Surplus / Incandescence This shows that our second shotgun can roll incandescently. There is a surplus here as Scorch can recharge both melee and class abilities through fragments.

Fragile Focus / Snapshot Site Some people seem to want to use compass roses in PvP to some extent. This may be the best bet. If you don’t like the extra range of new perks Fragile Focus, you can also roll Quickdraw.

Neither of these claims to be that great, given the architype changes and the lack of perks like explosive payloads. In particular, it’s a new hand cannon that doesn’t feel like Better Devils 2.0. So one or two copies are probably worth grabbing on some of these roles, but you’ll be surprised if any of these become someone’s favorite in slots. Anyway, happy hunting.

