Mattel launches SpaceX vehicles as new matchbox toys and collectibles





SpaceX rockets and spacecraft will soon be tagged with new tags: Made by Mattel.

This global toy company has signed a multi-year contract with Elon Musk’s private space flight company to create and sell SpaceX rocket-inspired toys (opens in a new tab). .. The first product of the partnership will be released in 2023 as part of Mattel’s matchbox series diecast cars and through Mattel’s collaboration and direct sales platform, Mattel Creations.

This collaboration is SpaceX’s first partnership with a global toy company. “At SpaceX, we believe that the future in which humanity is in the stars is fundamentally more exciting than the future in which it isn’t,” SpaceX vice president Brian Bierde said in a statement. .. “We look forward to working with Mattel to help inspire the next generation of space explorers and enthusiasts.”

This announcement was made on the day of the International Moon, which marks the 53rd anniversary of the first landing of Apollo 11 on the moon. Among the vehicles SpaceX is currently developing is a version of the Starship spacecraft for use as a lander under NASA’s Artemis program and the next mission to the Moon (opens in a new tab).

The news also arrived the night before Mattel was one of the exhibitors at the San Diego Comic-Con.

Nick Cala Manos, Mattel’s SVP Entertainment Partnership, said: “As space exploration is progressing faster than ever, we are excited to work with SpaceX to help stimulate endless play patterns for all children’s space explorers. . “

No details have been announced for a particular SpaceX set next year, except that the Mattel Creations line includes “elevated collectibles.”

Mattel’s Hot Wheels toy model of the Tesla Roadster launched by SpaceX in the first flight of the Falcon Heavy Rocket in February 2018. The 1:64 scale die-cast car contains a plastic miniature of mannequins suitable for Starman. (Image credit: collectSPACE)

SpaceX’s first company, previously licensed only a model shop (opens in a new tab) to create desktop versions of some vehicles, but this is Mattel’s space travel and exploration, Moreover, we are not the first to enter the world of SpaceX missions.

Earlier this year, the toy company worked with the International Space Station National Laboratory to send two Barbie dolls to an orbiting outpost (opens in a new tab) to give girls an aerospace and engineering career. I urged you to do it. Mater also has real astronauts and astronauts Sally Ride (opens in a new tab), Samantha Cristoforetti (opens in a new tab), Anna Kikina (opens in a new tab), NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson (opens in a new tab). ).

Under the Hot Wheels brand, Mattel has worked with the Jet Propulsion Laboratory to create a miniature of NASA’s curious and patient Mars rover (opens in a new tab). The company also celebrated the launch of the Tesla Roadster with the first flight of the SpaceX Falcon Heavy Rocket and released a toy version of the hotwheel of the Musk’s distant electric sports car (opens in a new tab).

Matchbox also sold space-related vehicles that date back decades. In recent years, this brand’s toy car has a NASA space probe (SEV) (opens in a new tab) and a diecast version of the Sierra Space Dream Chaser (new tab) as part of the aircraft’s Sky Busters line. (Opens with) contains) a small spaceplane.

At the San Diego Comic Con, which begins Thursday (July 21st), Mattel will reintroduce Major Matt Mason, an astronaut action figure from the late 1960s. The refreshed astronaut is part of Mattel Creations’ “Back in Action” collectable set.

