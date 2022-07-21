Hacker violated Neopets virtual pet community





Hackers claim to have stolen information from Neopets, a long-standing virtual pet website that has affected 69 million users of the service.

The hack was confirmed by a post from Neopets’ official Twitter and Instagram accounts on July 20, when the company recently realized that customer data could have been stolen and hired a forensic company to investigate. I made it known to the public. Social media posts don’t provide detailed information about the scope of the hack, but as a precaution, we suggest that all site users change their passwords.

Neopets recently realized that customer data may have been stolen. We immediately started the investigation with the support of a major forensic company. We are also working with law enforcement agencies to strengthen the protection of our systems and user data. (1/3)

According to details reported by Bleeping Computer, a hacker named TarTarX began providing data for sale on the hacking forum on Tuesday. Hackers reportedly demanded the price of 4-bitcoin for the data. That’s about $ 90,500.

According to the details of the database schema shared by hackers, the stolen data includes not only the username, email address and password, but also the user’s date of birth, postal code, gender and country, so the user It can be phished or fraudulent. To malicious people.

A hacker’s forum post claims that the live version of the Neopets site database remains accessible, in fact that Bleeping Computer reports that the data was confirmed by the owner of the hacking forum where the data was posted. If true, this suggests that even the precautions advised by Neopets are not sufficient to protect user accounts from unauthorized access.

The Neopets site, first launched in 1999, has suffered many security breaches in recent years, especially after the ownership change from Viacom to JumpStart Games in 2014. In 2016, a similar data breach stole the details of tens of millions of users and traded them on hacking forums. And in 2020, security researchers discovered access to sites where the entire codebase was sold because of administrator credentials written directly in the code section discovered by hackers.

More recently, the Neopets franchise seemed to turn its beloved character into an NFT line and pivot to the Metaverse. However, the move was widely panned by fans, and the operators of one of the most popular fan sites described it as cash earning.

Requests for comments sent to Neopets were not answered by the time of publication.

