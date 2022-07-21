Meta adjusts the Facebook app to behave like TikTok.





For most of Facebook’s history, its executives have run proven playbooks. It is to imitate the success of others.

Renamed to Meta on Thursday, the company changed the way users browse the service and continues its tactics by redesigning its main Facebook app to make the service a bit more like one of its biggest competitors. did.

Facebook users will soon open the app and new[ホーム]Open a tab. This tab shows a feed that includes photos, loop videos, and status updates with mixed friends and family.[ホーム]The tab also shows various Suggested for You from users and pages that are not connected to the user network.

This category is based on thousands of individual information signals and your browsing history on Facebook, depending on what Facebook’s algorithm wants to see. The so-called discovery engine behind these algorithms utilizes Facebook’s artificial intelligence technology.

In short, the Facebook app works like TikTok, a social media app owned by China. Facebook has historically connected people to content created by friends, but video-based TikTok relies on algorithmic signals and viral content to reach viewers very much without relying on friends’ networks or connections. View attractive posts.

This change is part of Meta’s promotion to promote the use of social apps, including Instagram. Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Metas, has been promoting video products on Instagram and Facebook in recent months with more suggested content to keep users interested and return to the app on a regular basis. I’m inserting. On Instagram, the formula seems to work, Zuckerberg said.

[ホーム]Tabs follow a popular social media trend called Discovery. It basically relies on algorithms and machine learning to better understand the types of content users prefer and provide content without the effort of humans to find it. Facebook, like companies like Snap and Twitter, is investing heavily in this area.

TikToks is a social media phenomenon with a focus on discovering and delivering compelling content. Founded within 10 years, TikTok has added hundreds of millions of users over the last few years. Some estimates suggest that young people watch TikTok for more than 90 minutes a day, outpacing YouTube in the amount of time they spend in the app.

This puts pressure on the Metas family of apps. The executives are worried about the percentage of young users migrating to TikTok and other up-and-coming social media apps.

To counter the decline, Facebook and Instagram executives have changed their products to keep up with the movements of their competitors. In 2020, Instagram announced Reels. This is a short loop video product that is almost the same as the one produced by TikTok.

With the Facebook app update, users will be able to improve their algorithms and improve the detection experience.[ホーム]You should expect to see short video and reels on the tabs. Home content can also include photos and articles from pages and groups that users haven’t followed yet.

The user is new[フィード]By navigating to the tabs, you can choose to show only content from friends, family, or specific pages without showing suggested posts that aren’t connected.[フィード]Tabs allow you to view content in categories such as posts from friends, posts from your group, pages you subscribe to, or combine them all in reverse chronological order.

Zuckerberg said[フィード]He said that tabs can still be used by users to control what is displayed in the app.

One of the most requested features of Facebook is to make sure people don’t miss their friends’ posts, he said in a Facebook post.The app continues[ホーム]Open a personalized feed in a tab. Here, we recommend the content that the detection engine may be most concerned about. however,[フィード]Tabs allow you to further customize and control your experience.

Facebook app updates will be rolled out globally during the next week.

