One million people on the DALL-Es waiting list will have access to the AI ​​image generator





Those who are waiting for a chance to use DALL-E may soon come to their turn. A powerful AI tool that generates images based on the text provided will be available in beta to 1 million users on the waiting list announced today. OpenAI is the company that created DALL-E.

When the user enters a phrase or string of words into DALL-E, the tool returns its own interpretation in four image formats, from capricious to surreal. The updated DALL-E2 released in April has added the ability to edit existing images.

As of last month, this tool was only available to thousands of people because it was waiting for other users to be granted access. Many people who do not have access to DALL-E were inspired by the OpenAIs tool created using DALL-E Mini in June, but when a less powerful AI image generator that was not associated with it became widespread by word of mouth. I learned about tools.

For users in the waiting list that you can access, here’s how it works: Each prompt entered on DALL-E will cost 1 credit and users will receive 50 credits for free during the first month. After that, the user gets 15 free credits a month. If that’s not enough, you can buy an additional $ 15 credit for 115 credits.

OpenAI states that it is working to curb misuse of the tool and lead to a wider release. According to the company, it has taken steps such as blocking realistic face uploads, reducing the creation of deceptive content, and prohibiting users from producing violent, adult, or political content. I am.

Interestingly, users get the right to use the generated images, including for commercial use. So, for example, you can sell an image of an inflatable balloon dog walker in a T-shirt. OpenAI lists illustrations, art for publication, and characters for games as a way for DALL-E users to apply the tool.

