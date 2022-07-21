Facebook is revamping its home feed to feel like Tik Tok





Facebook’s Almighty News Feed is divided into two types. Today we announced two feeds included in the iOS and Android apps. Home is the new name for the tab that appears the first time you open the app and is designed for algorithm-based detection with reels, stories, and other personalized content.Then a whole new[フィード]There are tabs. This tab contains recent posts from friends, groups, Facebook pages, favorites, and does not show SuggestedForYou posts.

The two tabs are accessible from both the iOS and Android versions of the Facebook app and will be visible in the shortcut bar today. According to a Metas press release, the content of this bar is designed to change based on the tabs that users spend the most time on, but you can pin tabs to keep them in place. increase. The company expects the update to be rolled out globally within the next week.

[フィード]The tab shows recent posts on the page you are following.Image: Meta

One of Facebook’s most requested features is to keep people from missing their friends’ posts, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced a change to Facebook posts.So today, you can view posts from friends, groups, pages, etc. individually in chronological order.[フィード]I launched a tab.The app continues[ホーム]Open a personalized feed in a tab. Here, we recommend the content that the detection engine may be most concerned about. however,[フィード]Tabs allow you to further customize and control your experience.

Splitting the feed in this way seems to be an attempt to balance the meta desire for Facebook to be like TikTok. It recommends content from across the platform, based on what the algorithm may be interested in and the historical approach of focusing on accounts and pages. What people actually follow. However, defaulting to the newly renamed home feed shows where Facebook’s Metas priorities are, and Meta states that the feed is set to become an even more discovery engine in the future. ..

[ホーム]The tabs will continue to show posts from friends and family, but keep in mind that they are surrounded by recommendations selected by the machine learning ranking system.[フィード]Ads will also appear on the tabs. Therefore, it still sounds like there is some overlap between the two.

This move shows how Facebook’s core news feed has changed over the years as it had to keep up with new trends from other social media players. And the main threat in 2022 is TikTok. Metas shuts down Lasso after only 18 months and attempts to replicate the social media platform more or less directly. Later, the focus of the enterprise shifted to Instagram Reels to take advantage of the popularity of short video formats.

But the dangers of TikTok haven’t diminished. Facebook, the company’s core social media platform, actually lost its daily users for the first time in the fourth quarter of 2021. The platform returned to growth in the first quarter of this year, but now it’s growing slower than ever as TikTok digs into it. The time spent on both it and Instagram. With today’s changes, Facebook is paving the way for more algorithmically recommended feeds than ever before.

