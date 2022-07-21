Major Neopets hacks can endanger tens of millions of accounts





Over 69 million Neopets accounts could be compromised after a serious data breach was revealed on Wednesday. Neopets personnel first confirmed through Discord that the company was aware of the breach and was actively working on it. A few hours later, Neopets officials issued a statement on the site forums and Twitter to address the breach.

Neopets recently tweeted that it may have stolen customer data. We immediately started the investigation with the support of a major forensic company. We are also working with law enforcement agencies to strengthen the protection of our systems and user data.

The Neopets community website, Jelly Neo, reports that hackers have a complete database and source code, including emails, passwords, and other personal information, and buyers have data, credits, or in-game pets, data breache forums. Hackers have listed the data at a price of 4 Bitcoin (about $ 100,000). The Neopets team confirmed that their email addresses and passwords were compromised and advised players to change their passwords at Neopets and elsewhere. However, the scope of the violation is not mentioned.

Neopets offers a paid subscription hierarchy that removes ads, unlocks dedicated forums and some premium features. Players can also purchase NeoCash to use various Neopets items on their website at NC Mall. It is unknown whether the user’s credit card information is stored in the Neopets database or was compromised by a breach. The company does not respond to requests for more information from Polygons.

Neopets is a website for creating virtual pets that you’ll love to remember from a young age. It is currently owned by JumpStart Games, which acquired the site in 2014. JumpStart was acquired by NetDragon in 2017. JumpStart was criticized in 2021 after announcing that NFT user Neopets Metaverse Collection was furious. Still, despite some suspicious decisions and slow transitions of the site to the future, Neopets has an active and enthusiastic player base. Neopets were once permanently broken after Adobe ended support for Flash in 2020 and took a bunch of features offline. The site has moved to HTML-5 and is working much better, but the main flaw now seems to be security.

Neopets players are angry and worried about hacking by posting on the Neopets forums, Reddit, and Facebook. Some players vow to stop playing the game, but jokes that others can eventually enter the lost account.

The site has an enthusiastic player base, but relationships can be hostile. The move from Adobe Flash to HTML-5 was a big issue. This is not the first time Neopets has been hacked. In 2016, tens of millions of accounts were compromised. The information was widely distributed and may have been used to reuse passwords to break into other services. However, neopet players used the information to steal from each other, whether it was neopoints, cryptocurrencies, or the ultra-rare pet itself.

Rare pets have real money value in the neopets black market, but the real risk of breach is not stolen pets. The value to hackers of data stolen this week is the vast amount of personal information available. Password-reusing players are particularly vulnerable in that other, more sensitive accounts are compromised.

