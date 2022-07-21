Twitch is built for a “layered” safety approach using a new moderator tool, TechCrunch.





Moderating an online community can be difficult, often a welcome task, and even more difficult when done in silos.

On Twitch, interconnected channels already informally share information about the users you want to exclude. The company is now helping to formalize ad hoc practices with new tools that allow channels to exchange ban lists and eliminate users who lock serial harassers and other confusing communities before they cause problems. I am calling for you to do so.

In a conversation with TechCrunch, Twitch’s product VP, Alison Huffman, explained that he hopes to provide as much information as possible to the community moderators, ultimately empowering the community moderators. did. Huffman states that Twitch conducted an extensive interview with modding to understand what modding felt more effective and needed to make the community safer.

Moderators need to make a large number of small decisions on the fly, and the biggest decision is generally to figure out which users are acting in good faith without intentionally causing problems, and which users are absent. is.

If you’re looking at someone and say ah, this is a slightly different color message, are they just new here, or are they banned on one of your friends’ channels? Is it dishonest? According to Huffman, this is probably not the right person for this community, so it can make that decision easier.

This not only reduces the mental overhead of the moderator, but also more efficiently removes people who are not suitable for the community from the community.

Within the Creator Dashboard, Creators and Channel Mods can prompt other channels to trade a list of banned users. This tool is bidirectional, so channels that request a list of different streamers will share that list instead. A channel can accept all requests to share a ban list, or only allow requests from Twitch affiliates, partners, and channels that are followed by each other. You can exchange the banned list for up to 30 other channels on all channels, so you can create a very robust list of users you want to exclude, and channels can stop sharing the list at any time.

Channels can choose to automatically monitor or limit accounts learned through these shared lists and are restricted by default. Users who are “watched” can still chat, but they will be flagged for careful monitoring of their behavior, the first message will be highlighted with a red box, and other places that are banned will also be displayed. .. From there, the channel can choose to ban them altogether or clear them altogether and switch to a “trusted” status.

For users who may find Twitch’s latest moderation tools to be destructive, but who may stop violating the company’s broader guidelines prohibiting explicit fraud. It’s an interesting way for channels to apply rules. In particular, it’s hard to imagine a alienated community scenario where a malicious person could deliberately harass a channel without explicitly violating Twitch’s rules for hatred and harassment. Is not.

Twitch acknowledges that there are “many signs” of harassment, but for the purpose of being stopped from Twitch, its actions are “stalking, personal attacks, promoting physical harm, hostile assaults, and malicious intent.” It is defined as “a brigade of false reports.” Outside that definition, there are gray zones of behavior that are more difficult to capture, but the anti-sharing tool is a step in that direction. Still, if a user violates Twitch’s platform rules, as well as the channel’s local rules, Twitch encourages them to report them to the channel.

According to Huffman, this also helps to violate our community guidelines. Hopefully they are also reported to Twitch so we can take action. But we believe it helps in targeted harassment, which we see as affecting communities that are particularly left out of society.

Last November, Twitch added a new way for moderators to detect users trying to circumvent channel bans. The tool, which the company calls “ban evasion detection,” uses machine learning to automatically flag all users in a channel that may circumvent the ban, and moderators monitor those users. To allow you to intercept chat messages.

The new features fit Twitch’s vision of “hierarchical” safety on platforms where creators live and sometimes stream to hundreds of thousands of users, and moderation decisions need to be made in real time at all levels. there is.

We believe this is a powerful combination of tools that can help actively stop chat-based harassment. [and] One of my favorite things about this is that it’s another combination of humans and technology, “Huffman said. “Detection of ban evasion uses machine learning to help us find users who appear to be suspicious. This helps us find relationships and the trust we have already established to provide that signal. We rely on creators and communities who can. “

The challenge of content moderation on Twitch is a kind of crucible, which can be harmful when dangerous streams reach viewers and are deployed in real time. Most other platforms focus on post-content detection where something is posted, scanned or reported by automated systems, and whether that content stays up or down. , Tagged with any warning facing the user or platform.

The company has evolved its approach to safety, listening to the community, and the needs of marginalized communities like Black and LGBTQ Streamers, who have long struggled to open up safe spaces and visible presence on the platform. Meditating on

In March, Color of Change called on the company to step up its efforts to protect black creators in a campaign called #TwitchDoBetter. Transgender and the broader LGBTQ community are pressured companies to do more to end the assault of hatred that malicious users are flooded with targeted harassment on streamer channels. increase. Twitch sued two users late last year for coordinating an automated hatred campaign to thwart future malicious individuals.

Ultimately, evenly enforced smart policies and improved toolkits at the discretion of moderators can have more of a daily impact than litigation, but it’s also a problem with more layers of defense. there is no.

“Problems like targeted harassment haven’t been solved anywhere on the Internet,” Huffman said. “And, as it is in the non-internet world, it’s an eternal problem, and it doesn’t have the only solution.

“What we’re trying to do here is to build a highly customizable and highly robust set of tools and create them and their moderators, those who know their needs best. Hand it over. Allows you to tailor your tool suite to your specific needs. “

