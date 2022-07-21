Why insurance technology innovation is essential to Gen Z involvement





In 2019, 55% of Gen Z had no family doctor. This is the lowest percentage of the previous generation. Gen Z consumers want insurance to be easy to understand, accessible, and totally different from older generations.

Insurance technology doesn’t have to be this confusing part, as there is a large gap to fill … [+] life.

Hamilton Insurance Agency has created BeneBee, an insurance resource app for both employers and employees, to help Generation Z make better use of insurance benefits. We talked to Jason Zukkari, vice president of Hamilton Insurance Agency, about the impact of the new generation on the insurance industry and how they see the beneficial benefits of visiting an office from your pocket.

Jeff Fromm: What insurance trends do Gen Z and Millennial consumers see?

Jason Zuccari: The younger generation does not want to go to the doctor directly because of a sore throat or other minor symptoms. They want something that is mobile, convenient, and easy to use.

To address this trend, Hamilton Insurance released an app called BeneBee about a year ago. Instead of asking questions to the HR department at work, users can access doctors 24 hours a day, read educational resources, and contact support team members. There is no out-of-pocket cost for telemedicine visits.

Fromm: What did Hamilton Insurance do to innovate insurance technology?

Zuccari: We are actively looking at trends before the industry changes and aim to stay ahead of other insurance industry leaders in technology development.

There is a joke that insurance is not the sexiest or most exciting industry, and that’s the truth. Still, it is necessary and is a big part of our world. Insurance technology doesn’t have to be part of this confusing life, as there is a huge gap to fill. There is an easier and better way to understand insurance today.

Fromm: How will employment in the insurance industry evolve as more Boomers retire and more Gen Z join the workforce?

Zukkari: Young people are entering the industry, but they are not entering the tsunami waves that other industries are seeing. This gives younger generations like Gen Z the opportunity to move up the ranks, build their careers and grow while the baby boomers are beginning to retire. There are many opportunities in this space.

One of the biggest challenges for employers today is the hiring and retention process. Massive resignations are something companies have to focus on. This could be one of the five to ten year plans that employers are working on to find and hire talented people. Yes, salaries and opportunities are great, but providing quality medical care at an affordable price is the norm.

Fromm: What insurance trends have emerged from the pandemic and how did Hamilton Insurance deal with them?

Zuccari: Telemedicine has so far been the biggest trend emanating from a pandemic.

With telemedicine available to everyone, Zuccari is looking for ways to make insurance more understandable and generally accessible. Gen Z and Millennials continue to change many aspects of the working world. Zukkari sees this as a positive and a way for the industry to actively transition to these ever-evolving advances.

