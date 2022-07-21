Google is scrutinizing its pledge to protect abortion location data | Google





Google is committed to protecting the location history of users visiting abortion clinics. Researchers have found that users who have short access to another user’s Android phone, such as a boyfriend logging in to their girlfriend’s phone, can relatively easily monitor their movements.

A study by the TechTransparency Project, a research arm of a non-profit accountability campaign, found that someone visited a sensitive location such as an abortion clinic or a domestic violence shelter in a blog post by Google. It was announced a few weeks after announcing that it would be removed if identified. Of these places. According to a blog post on July 1st, the changes will take effect in the coming weeks.

The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the Roe v. Wade case, a groundbreaking ruling that guarantees that the federal government protects women’s right to abortion, can be used to track women by intimate partners or by law. Enforcement agencies when she sought access to abortion, which raised concerns among privacy advocates about data collection policies.

In a report released Thursday, TTP researchers made two discoveries after experimenting with two new Android phones. First, if an Android user (called the perpetrator) can access another user’s phone (called the victim) and log in to his account using the Google app on the victim’s device, such as Google Play, the damage The person becomes visible to the perpetrator without being given a clear warning that it can be tracked.

Second, the same experiment showed that the victim’s visit to the Washington-based planned parent-child relationship abortion clinic appeared to be the perpetrator and was not automatically removed. In this case, the victim’s location history is turned off, but the perpetrator is enabled.

The routes and time spent at the Planned Parenthood Clinic were also displayed to the perpetrator via the Google Maps app on the perpetrator’s phone. A week later, the clinic location remained in Google’s location history when viewed on the perpetrator’s phone and desktop browser.

According to TTP: It’s unclear how Google plans to implement these [abortion-related] The time it takes for the policy, and sensitive locations to remain on the user’s location timeline and be removed by the tech giant.

When TTP took the phone to an abortion clinic, the exact location of the clinic was in Google’s location history for over a week. This suggests that Google hasn’t implemented these changes yet, or that the company’s system for detecting and removing sensitive locations is flawed.

The TTP experiment reproduced a similar finding published on a blog in 2021 by renowned malware intelligence researcher Pieter Arntz. In that case, Arntz reported that he could inadvertently spy on his wife’s whereabouts after installing the app. My wife’s Android smartphone. As a result, I finally received the latest information about my current location on my smartphone.

Arntz will submit a problem report to Google with specific information on how the location was obtained and take steps to protect the tech giant from inadvertently sharing the user’s location data. Said that he proposed. In his case, and in TTP experiments, Google’s timeline is enabled on his phone, but not on his wife, so he can’t receive where her phone came. I said it should have been.

Second, he said his wife should have received an explicit warning that someone else had logged in. [a Google app] For your mobile phone.

Arntz, who was contacted by the Guardian, said Google didn’t respond to his problem reports and blog posts, even though it had received a lot of attention from privacy experts when the blog post was published. I did.

Katie Paul, director of TTP, said: Google was said to be able to stalk using its own tools almost a year ago, and the company didn’t do anything about it. Since then, the problem has become more and more urgent. We have a duty to warn people about how easy it is to track without someone’s consent.

Researchers also point out that the Reddit forum contains posts from users who discover that their partner is cheating because they logged in to their partner’s mobile phone via Gmail or other apps. I am.

Paul added: Google says it wants to protect women by removing abortion clinics from their location history. Our study shows that they are not doing it. Even if they eventually fulfill their promise, abusers can use Google tools to track victims anywhere in the world. It’s up to Google to close this dangerous loophole.

In a statement to the Guardian, Google is called TTP because it broke the security of someone’s device by an unwanted user accessing the device and was unaware that the user was logged in to another account. Experiment with a scenario that is unlikely.

A Google spokeswoman said: We recommend that you regularly check the accounts associated with your device and share your device password only with trusted people. You can easily see and manage the accounts associated with your device from the Google app, such as deleting unwanted or unknown accounts.

In all scenarios, we’ve always been looking at ways to give people more control and protection, but it’s unlikely.

A spokeswoman added: Location history is a Google account level setting that is turned off by default and provides a simple tool to help you set up data deletion and automatic deletion controls.

As announced earlier this month, if the system identifies that a person who has opted in location history has visited an abortion clinic, etc., we will remove these entries from the location history immediately after the visit. The changes are currently in effect and will apply to all future such visits.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2022/jul/21/google-abortion-privacy-location-history The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos